Potato Protein Market Size 2021 By Share, Industry Statistics, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2027

The Global Potato Protein Market

Potato is a very demanding vegetable due to its benefits and end-use products. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, one medium size potato has 110 Calories. The vitamin C in potatoes acts as an antioxidant which helps to prevent or delay some types of cell damage. Protein present in potato tubers consist of several fractions varying in structure, molecular weight, physicochemical and biological properties.

Our report studies global Potato Protein market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country.

Global Potato Protein Market Report Covers Top Players

Avebe

Tereos

Agrana

Roquette

Omega Protein

Pepees Group

Emsland Group

Meelunie

KMC Ingredients

Südstärke

AKV Langholt

PPZ Niechlow

Others

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the food & beverage industry.

We have segmented global potato protein market as follows,

By Type – Isolates, Concentrates

By Applications – Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food, Beverages, Sports Nutrition, Animal Feed, Others

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Potato Protein Market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

Technological Development

Trends toward Potato Protein Market

Significant rise in research and development activities by leading vendors

Market Drivers

Rising in vegan population

Market Restraints

High production costs

