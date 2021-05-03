Potato Chips Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026 – IMARC Group

The global potato chips market reached a value of US$ 31.2 Billion in 2020. The market is further expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026 according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Potato chips represent one of the most popular snacks consumed across the globe. They are thinly sliced potato pieces that are either baked or fried until they become crunchy. Potato chips are generally served as a snack, appetizer or side dish with added flavors and ingredients such as salt, cheese and spices. These chips are processed and stored in a manner that prevents them from any microbiological spoilage, chemical and enzymatic activities, and moisture or other vapor migration. As a result, the taste, texture and color of the chips remain unaltered for a long time.

Global Potato Chips Market Trends:

The presence of a diverse range of potato chips with different flavors and textures represents one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the raw materials that are employed in the production of potato chips such as potatoes, oil and salt, are widely available in almost every part of the world, which encourages their production. Apart from this, the demand from emerging economies is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years. While, the consumption of potato chips was earlier confined to the western countries, with the westernization of food consumption patterns, a rise in the middle-class population and rapid urbanization, the consumption of potato chips in developing countries has been growing at a significant rate.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Potato Chips Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP), Kraft Foods, Kellogs, Diamond, General Mills, and Nestle (OTCMKTS: NSRGY).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Market Performance of Key Regions

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Russia

4. China

5. Argentina

6. Brazil

7. India

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Plain

2. Flavoured

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Specialty Food Stores

4. Online Stores

5. Others

