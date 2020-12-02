Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Drugs Market to Achieve High Growth in the Coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Drugs Market by Therapy Type (Estrogen-Based Drugs and Non-Estrogen-Based Drugs) and Drug Forms (Vaginal Gels, Creams, Tablets, Rings, and Patches) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″.
The global market size of Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Drugs Market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
The key players operating in the global PVA market include Actavis plc, Bionovo, Inc., Endoceutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Therapeutics MD, Inc., Shionogi & Company, Limited, Allergan plc, and Shionogi & Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global PVA market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.
- Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Drugs Market Key Segments:
By Therapy Type
- Estrogen-Based Drugs
- Premarin
- Vagifem
- Estrace
- Estring
- Femring
- Non-Estrogen-Based Drugs
- BZA/CE
- Osphena
- Vaginorm
By Drug Form
- Vaginal Gels
- Creams
- Tablets
- Rings
- Patches