Postal Packaging Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2027
Postal Packaging Market – Scope of the Report
Transparency Market Research (TMR) started a new study on the global postal packaging market, providing forecast for the period of 2020-2028. In the study, growth opportunity for the postal packaging market is witnessed. The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the postal packaging market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.
Key Questions Answered in Postal Packaging Market Report
- What will be the impact of COVID 2019 on postal packaging market?
- Which end users will be the most lucrative for postal packaging?
- What will be market size for postal packaging by the end of 2028?
- Which is the most preferred capacity for postal packaging in the global market?
- Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?
- Which are the top five countries of postal packaging market?
- Which material holds maximum market share in the global postal packaging market?
- Who are major key players in the postal packaging market?
Key indicators associated with the postal packaging market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global postal packaging market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes component suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of postal packaging. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the postal packaging market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.
A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the postal packaging market are provided on the basis of capacity, material, end users and region.
Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments have been provided in the report. The postal packaging market has been analyzed at both regional and country levels.
The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the postal packaging market, in tandem with the dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company’s share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of postal packaging manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end users for postal packaging.
The report includes company overview of key players. Some of the key companies profiled in the postal packaging market report include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, WestRock Company, Mondi Group Plc, Rengo Co. Ltd., Cenveo Corporation, Neenah, Inc., Papier-Mettler KG, Bong Group, GWP Group, Shillington Box Company, Capital Envelopes LLC., WB Packaging Ltd., POLYPAK PACKAGING, United Envelope, Lil Packaging and Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.
Research Methodology
- A realistic methodology, along with a holistic approach makes the base for sharp insights, which are provided in the postal packaging market for the study evaluation period. The TMR report comprises of detailed information on growth prospects, along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment of the market.
- Extensive primary and secondary researches have been employed to garner keen insights into the forecast study of the postal packaging market. The report has undergone a cross-validation by in-house professionals to make the postal packaging market report one-of-its-kind, with the highest credibility.
Postal Packaging Market – Segmentation
The global postal packaging market has been divided on the basis of material type, packaging format, end use and region. Each of these segments are analyzed to provide readers with holistic view of the market.
Material Type
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastic
- Tyvek
- Others
Packaging Format
- Envelopes
- Mailing Bags
- Boxes & Cartons
- Wraps
- Others
End Use
- Institutional / Commercial
- Household
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. TMR Analysis and Recommendations
1.4. Opportunity Analysis
2. Market Viewpoint
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
3. Postal Packaging Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Postal Packaging Market Overview
3.3. Macro-economic Factors – Correlation Analysis
3.4. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact
3.5. Postal Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
3.5.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants
3.5.1.1. Manufacturers
3.5.1.2. Distributors/Retailers
3.5.1.3. End Users
3.5.2. Profitability Margins
4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact
4.2. Current Economic Projection – GDP/GVA and Probable Impact
4.3. Comparison of SAARs and Market Recovery, for Key Countries
4.4. Comparison to 2008 Financial Crisis and Market Recovery, for Key Countries
4.5. Impact of COVID-19 on Postal Packaging Market
5. Postal Packaging Market Analysis
5.1. Pricing Analysis
5.1.1. Pricing Assumption
5.1.2. Price Projections By Region
5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast
5.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth
5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity
6. Postal Packaging Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Restraints
6.3. Opportunity Analysis
6.4. Trends
7. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Material Type
7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Material Type
7.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type
7.2.1. Plastics
7.2.2. Paper & Paperboard
7.2.3. Metal
7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type
7.3.1. Plastics
7.3.2. Paper & Paperboard
7.3.3. Metal
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type
8. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Packaging Format
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Packaging Format
8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Packaging Format
8.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format
8.2.1. Envelopes
8.2.2. Mailing Bags
8.2.3. Boxes & Cartons
8.2.4. Wraps
8.2.5. Others
8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format
8.3.1. Envelopes
8.3.2. Mailing Bags
8.3.3. Boxes & Cartons
8.3.4. Wraps
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging Format
9. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By End Use
9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By End Use
9.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use
9.2.1. Institutional / Commercial
9.2.2. Household
9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use
9.3.1. Institutional / Commercial
9.3.2. Household
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use
9.5. Prominent Trends
10. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Region
10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region
10.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Region
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Latin America
10.2.3. Europe
10.2.4. Asia Pacific
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Region
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. Asia Pacific
10.3.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
10.5. Prominent Trends
11. North America Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country
11.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country
11.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country
11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Country
11.3.1. U.S.
11.3.2. Canada
11.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type
11.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type
11.5.1. Plastics
11.5.2. Paper & Paperboard
11.5.3. Metal
11.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format
11.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format
11.7.1. Envelopes
11.7.2. Mailing Bags
11.7.3. Boxes & Cartons
11.7.4. Wraps
11.7.5. Others
11.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use
11.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use
11.9.1. Institutional / Commercial
11.9.2. Household
11.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.10.1. By Country
11.10.2. By Material Type
11.10.3. By Packaging Format
11.10.4. By End Use
11.11. Prominent Trends
11.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis
12. Latin America Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country
12.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country
12.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country
12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Country
12.3.1. Brazil
12.3.2. Mexico
12.3.3. Argentina
12.3.4. Rest of Latin America
12.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type
12.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type
12.5.1. Plastics
12.5.2. Paper & Paperboard
12.5.3. Metal
12.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format
12.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format
12.7.1. Envelopes
12.7.2. Mailing Bags
12.7.3. Boxes & Cartons
12.7.4. Wraps
12.7.5. Others
12.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use
12.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use
12.9.1. Institutional / Commercial
12.9.2. Household
12.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.10.1. By Country
12.10.2. By Material Type
12.10.3. By Packaging Format
12.10.4. By End Use
12.11. Prominent Trends
12.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis
13. Europe Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country
13.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country
13.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country
13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Country
13.3.1. Germany
13.3.2. Spain
13.3.3. Italy
13.3.4. France
13.3.5. U.K.
13.3.6. BENELUX
13.3.7. Nordic
13.3.8. Russia
13.3.9. Poland
13.3.10. Rest of Europe
13.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type
13.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type
13.5.1. Plastics
13.5.2. Paper & Paperboard
13.5.3. Metal
13.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format
13.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format
13.7.1. Envelopes
13.7.2. Mailing Bags
13.7.3. Boxes & Cartons
13.7.4. Wraps
13.7.5. Others
13.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use
13.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use
13.9.1. Institutional / Commercial
13.9.2. Household
13.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.10.1. By Country
13.10.2. By Material Type
13.10.3. By Packaging Format
13.10.4. By End Use
13.11. Prominent Trends
13.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis
14. Asia Pacific Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country
14.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country
14.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country
14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Country
14.3.1. China
14.3.2. India
14.3.3. Japan
14.3.4. ASEAN
14.3.5. Australia and New Zealand
14.3.6. Rest of APAC
14.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type
14.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type
14.5.1. Plastics
14.5.2. Paper & Paperboard
14.5.3. Metal
14.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format
14.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format
14.7.1. Envelopes
14.7.2. Mailing Bags
14.7.3. Boxes & Cartons
14.7.4. Wraps
14.7.5. Others
14.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use
14.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use
14.9.1. Institutional / Commercial
14.9.2. Household
14.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.10.1. By Country
14.10.2. By Material Type
14.10.3. By Packaging Format
14.10.4. By End Use
14.11. Prominent Trends
14.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis
15. Middle East and Africa Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast
15.1. Introduction
15.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country
15.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country
15.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country
15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Country
15.3.1. North Africa
15.3.2. GCC countries
15.3.3. South Africa
15.3.4. Turkey
15.3.5. Rest of MEA
15.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type
15.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type
15.5.1. Plastics
15.5.2. Paper & Paperboard
15.5.3. Metal
15.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format
15.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format
15.7.1. Envelopes
15.7.2. Mailing Bags
15.7.3. Boxes & Cartons
15.7.4. Wraps
15.7.5. Others
15.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use
15.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use
15.9.1. Institutional / Commercial
15.9.2. Household
15.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.10.1. By Country
15.10.2. By Material Type
15.10.3. By Packaging Format
15.10.4. By End Use
15.11. Prominent Trends
15.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Structure
16.2. Competition Dashboard
16.3. Company Market Share Analysis
16.4. Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)
16.5. Competition Deep Dive (Global Players)
16.5.1. Amcor PLC
16.5.1.1. Overview
16.5.1.2. Financials
16.5.1.3. Strategy
16.5.1.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.2. GWP Group
16.5.2.1. Overview
16.5.2.2. Financials
16.5.2.3. Strategy
16.5.2.4. Recent Developments
16.5.2.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.3. Georgia-Pacific LLC
16.5.3.1. Overview
16.5.3.2. Financials
16.5.3.3. Strategy
16.5.3.4. Recent Developments
16.5.3.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.4. Shorr Packaging Corporation
16.5.4.1. Overview
16.5.4.2. Financials
16.5.4.3. Strategy
16.5.4.4. Recent Developments
16.5.4.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.5. Smurfit Kappa Group
16.5.5.1. Overview
16.5.5.2. Financials
16.5.5.3. Strategy
16.5.5.4. Recent Developments
16.5.5.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.6. Rengo Co. Ltd.
16.5.6.1. Overview
16.5.6.2. Financials
16.5.6.3. Strategy
16.5.6.4. Recent Developments
16.5.6.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.7. ShaoXing Big Fish Packing Products Co.,Ltd.
16.5.7.1. Overview
16.5.7.2. Financials
16.5.7.3. Strategy
16.5.7.4. Recent Developments
16.5.7.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.8. Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.
16.5.8.1. Overview
16.5.8.2. Financials
16.5.8.3. Strategy
16.5.8.4. Recent Developments
16.5.8.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.9. SHENZHEN TOP&TOP PRINTING PACKING CO., LTD
16.5.9.1. Overview
16.5.9.2. Financials
16.5.9.3. Strategy
16.5.9.4. Recent Developments
16.5.9.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.10. Shillington Box Company
16.5.10.1. Overview
16.5.10.2. Financials
16.5.10.3. Strategy
16.5.10.4. Recent Developments
16.5.10.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.11. United Envelope
16.5.11.1. Overview
16.5.11.2. Financials
16.5.11.3. Strategy
16.5.11.4. Recent Developments
16.5.11.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.12. Atlas Packaging Inc.
16.5.12.1. Overview
16.5.12.2. Financials
16.5.12.3. Strategy
16.5.12.4. Recent Developments
16.5.12.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.13. PolyPak Packaging
16.5.13.1. Overview
16.5.13.2. Financials
16.5.13.3. Strategy
16.5.13.4. Recent Developments
16.5.13.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.14. Papier-Mettler KG
16.5.14.1. Overview
16.5.14.2. Financials
16.5.14.3. Strategy
16.5.14.4. Recent Developments
16.5.14.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.15. Lil Packaging Ltd.
16.5.15.1. Overview
16.5.15.2. Financials
16.5.15.3. Strategy
16.5.15.4. Recent Developments
16.5.15.5. SWOT Analysis
The list of companies is indicative in nature and is subject to change during the course of research
Continue…
