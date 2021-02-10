Postal Packaging Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2027

Postal Packaging Market – Scope of the Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) started a new study on the global postal packaging market, providing forecast for the period of 2020-2028. In the study, growth opportunity for the postal packaging market is witnessed. The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the postal packaging market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.

Key Questions Answered in Postal Packaging Market Report

What will be the impact of COVID 2019 on postal packaging market?

Which end users will be the most lucrative for postal packaging?

What will be market size for postal packaging by the end of 2028?

Which is the most preferred capacity for postal packaging in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Which are the top five countries of postal packaging market?

Which material holds maximum market share in the global postal packaging market?

Who are major key players in the postal packaging market?

Key indicators associated with the postal packaging market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global postal packaging market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes component suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of postal packaging. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the postal packaging market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.

A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the postal packaging market are provided on the basis of capacity, material, end users and region.

Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments have been provided in the report. The postal packaging market has been analyzed at both regional and country levels.

The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the postal packaging market, in tandem with the dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company’s share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of postal packaging manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end users for postal packaging.

The report includes company overview of key players. Some of the key companies profiled in the postal packaging market report include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, WestRock Company, Mondi Group Plc, Rengo Co. Ltd., Cenveo Corporation, Neenah, Inc., Papier-Mettler KG, Bong Group, GWP Group, Shillington Box Company, Capital Envelopes LLC., WB Packaging Ltd., POLYPAK PACKAGING, United Envelope, Lil Packaging and Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.

Research Methodology

A realistic methodology, along with a holistic approach makes the base for sharp insights, which are provided in the postal packaging market for the study evaluation period. The TMR report comprises of detailed information on growth prospects, along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary researches have been employed to garner keen insights into the forecast study of the postal packaging market. The report has undergone a cross-validation by in-house professionals to make the postal packaging market report one-of-its-kind, with the highest credibility.

Postal Packaging Market – Segmentation

The global postal packaging market has been divided on the basis of material type, packaging format, end use and region. Each of these segments are analyzed to provide readers with holistic view of the market.

Material Type

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Tyvek

Others

Packaging Format

Envelopes

Mailing Bags

Boxes & Cartons

Wraps

Others

End Use

Institutional / Commercial

Household

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Opportunity Analysis

2. Market Viewpoint

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Postal Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Postal Packaging Market Overview

3.3. Macro-economic Factors – Correlation Analysis

3.4. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.5. Postal Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants

3.5.1.1. Manufacturers

3.5.1.2. Distributors/Retailers

3.5.1.3. End Users

3.5.2. Profitability Margins

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact

4.2. Current Economic Projection – GDP/GVA and Probable Impact

4.3. Comparison of SAARs and Market Recovery, for Key Countries

4.4. Comparison to 2008 Financial Crisis and Market Recovery, for Key Countries

4.5. Impact of COVID-19 on Postal Packaging Market

5. Postal Packaging Market Analysis

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.1.1. Pricing Assumption

5.1.2. Price Projections By Region

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

5.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

6. Postal Packaging Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Restraints

6.3. Opportunity Analysis

6.4. Trends

7. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Material Type

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Material Type

7.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type

7.2.1. Plastics

7.2.2. Paper & Paperboard

7.2.3. Metal

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type

7.3.1. Plastics

7.3.2. Paper & Paperboard

7.3.3. Metal

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type

8. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Packaging Format

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Packaging Format

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Packaging Format

8.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format

8.2.1. Envelopes

8.2.2. Mailing Bags

8.2.3. Boxes & Cartons

8.2.4. Wraps

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format

8.3.1. Envelopes

8.3.2. Mailing Bags

8.3.3. Boxes & Cartons

8.3.4. Wraps

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging Format

9. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By End Use

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By End Use

9.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use

9.2.1. Institutional / Commercial

9.2.2. Household

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use

9.3.1. Institutional / Commercial

9.3.2. Household

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use

9.5. Prominent Trends

10. Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Region

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

10.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Latin America

10.2.3. Europe

10.2.4. Asia Pacific

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. Asia Pacific

10.3.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

10.5. Prominent Trends

11. North America Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country

11.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

11.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country

11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Country

11.3.1. U.S.

11.3.2. Canada

11.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type

11.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type

11.5.1. Plastics

11.5.2. Paper & Paperboard

11.5.3. Metal

11.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format

11.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format

11.7.1. Envelopes

11.7.2. Mailing Bags

11.7.3. Boxes & Cartons

11.7.4. Wraps

11.7.5. Others

11.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use

11.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use

11.9.1. Institutional / Commercial

11.9.2. Household

11.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.10.1. By Country

11.10.2. By Material Type

11.10.3. By Packaging Format

11.10.4. By End Use

11.11. Prominent Trends

11.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

12. Latin America Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country

12.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

12.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country

12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Country

12.3.1. Brazil

12.3.2. Mexico

12.3.3. Argentina

12.3.4. Rest of Latin America

12.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type

12.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type

12.5.1. Plastics

12.5.2. Paper & Paperboard

12.5.3. Metal

12.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format

12.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format

12.7.1. Envelopes

12.7.2. Mailing Bags

12.7.3. Boxes & Cartons

12.7.4. Wraps

12.7.5. Others

12.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use

12.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use

12.9.1. Institutional / Commercial

12.9.2. Household

12.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.10.1. By Country

12.10.2. By Material Type

12.10.3. By Packaging Format

12.10.4. By End Use

12.11. Prominent Trends

12.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

13. Europe Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country

13.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

13.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country

13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Country

13.3.1. Germany

13.3.2. Spain

13.3.3. Italy

13.3.4. France

13.3.5. U.K.

13.3.6. BENELUX

13.3.7. Nordic

13.3.8. Russia

13.3.9. Poland

13.3.10. Rest of Europe

13.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type

13.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type

13.5.1. Plastics

13.5.2. Paper & Paperboard

13.5.3. Metal

13.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format

13.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format

13.7.1. Envelopes

13.7.2. Mailing Bags

13.7.3. Boxes & Cartons

13.7.4. Wraps

13.7.5. Others

13.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use

13.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use

13.9.1. Institutional / Commercial

13.9.2. Household

13.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.10.1. By Country

13.10.2. By Material Type

13.10.3. By Packaging Format

13.10.4. By End Use

13.11. Prominent Trends

13.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

14. Asia Pacific Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country

14.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

14.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country

14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028 By Country

14.3.1. China

14.3.2. India

14.3.3. Japan

14.3.4. ASEAN

14.3.5. Australia and New Zealand

14.3.6. Rest of APAC

14.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type

14.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type

14.5.1. Plastics

14.5.2. Paper & Paperboard

14.5.3. Metal

14.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format

14.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format

14.7.1. Envelopes

14.7.2. Mailing Bags

14.7.3. Boxes & Cartons

14.7.4. Wraps

14.7.5. Others

14.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use

14.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use

14.9.1. Institutional / Commercial

14.9.2. Household

14.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.10.1. By Country

14.10.2. By Material Type

14.10.3. By Packaging Format

14.10.4. By End Use

14.11. Prominent Trends

14.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

15. Middle East and Africa Postal Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast

15.1. Introduction

15.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Country

15.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

15.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Country

15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Country

15.3.1. North Africa

15.3.2. GCC countries

15.3.3. South Africa

15.3.4. Turkey

15.3.5. Rest of MEA

15.4. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Material Type

15.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Material Type

15.5.1. Plastics

15.5.2. Paper & Paperboard

15.5.3. Metal

15.6. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By Packaging Format

15.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By Packaging Format

15.7.1. Envelopes

15.7.2. Mailing Bags

15.7.3. Boxes & Cartons

15.7.4. Wraps

15.7.5. Others

15.8. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons), 2015-2019, By End Use

15.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast Analysis 2020-2028, By End Use

15.9.1. Institutional / Commercial

15.9.2. Household

15.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.10.1. By Country

15.10.2. By Material Type

15.10.3. By Packaging Format

15.10.4. By End Use

15.11. Prominent Trends

15.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Structure

16.2. Competition Dashboard

16.3. Company Market Share Analysis

16.4. Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)

16.5. Competition Deep Dive (Global Players)

16.5.1. Amcor PLC

16.5.1.1. Overview

16.5.1.2. Financials

16.5.1.3. Strategy

16.5.1.4. Recent Developments

16.5.1.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.2. GWP Group

16.5.2.1. Overview

16.5.2.2. Financials

16.5.2.3. Strategy

16.5.2.4. Recent Developments

16.5.2.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.3. Georgia-Pacific LLC

16.5.3.1. Overview

16.5.3.2. Financials

16.5.3.3. Strategy

16.5.3.4. Recent Developments

16.5.3.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.4. Shorr Packaging Corporation

16.5.4.1. Overview

16.5.4.2. Financials

16.5.4.3. Strategy

16.5.4.4. Recent Developments

16.5.4.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.5. Smurfit Kappa Group

16.5.5.1. Overview

16.5.5.2. Financials

16.5.5.3. Strategy

16.5.5.4. Recent Developments

16.5.5.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.6. Rengo Co. Ltd.

16.5.6.1. Overview

16.5.6.2. Financials

16.5.6.3. Strategy

16.5.6.4. Recent Developments

16.5.6.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.7. ShaoXing Big Fish Packing Products Co.,Ltd.

16.5.7.1. Overview

16.5.7.2. Financials

16.5.7.3. Strategy

16.5.7.4. Recent Developments

16.5.7.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.8. Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.

16.5.8.1. Overview

16.5.8.2. Financials

16.5.8.3. Strategy

16.5.8.4. Recent Developments

16.5.8.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.9. SHENZHEN TOP&TOP PRINTING PACKING CO., LTD

16.5.9.1. Overview

16.5.9.2. Financials

16.5.9.3. Strategy

16.5.9.4. Recent Developments

16.5.9.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.10. Shillington Box Company

16.5.10.1. Overview

16.5.10.2. Financials

16.5.10.3. Strategy

16.5.10.4. Recent Developments

16.5.10.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.11. United Envelope

16.5.11.1. Overview

16.5.11.2. Financials

16.5.11.3. Strategy

16.5.11.4. Recent Developments

16.5.11.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.12. Atlas Packaging Inc.

16.5.12.1. Overview

16.5.12.2. Financials

16.5.12.3. Strategy

16.5.12.4. Recent Developments

16.5.12.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.13. PolyPak Packaging

16.5.13.1. Overview

16.5.13.2. Financials

16.5.13.3. Strategy

16.5.13.4. Recent Developments

16.5.13.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.14. Papier-Mettler KG

16.5.14.1. Overview

16.5.14.2. Financials

16.5.14.3. Strategy

16.5.14.4. Recent Developments

16.5.14.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.15. Lil Packaging Ltd.

16.5.15.1. Overview

16.5.15.2. Financials

16.5.15.3. Strategy

16.5.15.4. Recent Developments

16.5.15.5. SWOT Analysis

The list of companies is indicative in nature and is subject to change during the course of research

