Postal Automation System Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2028

Global postal automation system market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cost of labour expenses is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Postal automation system automates all the operations carried out in post offices or courier center to become faster and efficient. It is a combination of various operations to offer reliable, quicker and economical solution for the customers such as sorting, reading, coding among others. The postal automation system offers the cost effective solution for the market as well as it almost reduces the handling and sorting errors done by the workers. It helps the organisation to improvise the customer’s service giving competitive advantage over others.

Market Drivers:

Increased cost of labours is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand of automated solution in postal industry is augmenting the growth of market

Rising demand E-commerce solution is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing urbanisation and digitalisation in developing countries will spur the demand of fast postal services

Market Restraints:

High investment cost is required for installations.

Downsizing of the traditional letter market is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Postal Automation System Market

By Component

Hardware

Services Installation & Consultation Managed Services Maintenance & Support

Software

By Product

Mail Sorting Systems

Parcel Sorting Systems

Postal And Parcel Software

Automatic Reading And Coding Systems

By Technology

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Parcel Sorters Linear Parcel Sorters Loop Parcel Sorters

Others

By Application

Government Postal

Courier & Parcel

Express

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Kern AG, a technology provider for inserting systems, digital printers, logistic and other introduced new packaging system at POST-EXPO 2017. The new system offers the PackOnTime features to offer efficient and quick system for the packaging industry. This automatically packages the items saving costs by conducting the process on time. Through this offering, the company fortified their product portfolio by increasing their presence in the packaging industry

In February 2017, NEC Corporation, IT and network technology provider introduced new function in their postal automation systems. The postal automation systems installed in Hong Kong Post in now comprised of traditional Chinese characters. The new function is installed in the 15 systems operated by Hong Kong Post delivered by the NEC. Through this company improved their service in the Chinese market as well as increased their goodwill in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global postal automation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of postal automation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global postal automation system market are NEC Corporation, Siemens, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, NPI, Dematic,., EuroSort Systems BV, Honeywell International Inc, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Falcon Autotech Private Limited, GBI Intralogistics, Inc, Fluence Automation, LLC, ID Mail Systems, Inc., OPEX Corporation, Planet Artificial Intelligence GmbH, OCM Spa, Parascript, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Vanderlande Industries, Pitney Bowes Inc., SOLYSTIC SAS, among others.

Major Highlights of Postal Automation System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Postal Automation System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Postal Automation System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Postal Automation System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

