Postal Automation System Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | NEC Corporation, Siemens, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, NPI And More

Postal Automation System Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing demand of automated solution in postal industry is augmenting the growth of market

Downsizing of the traditional letter market is another factor restricting this market growth

In September 2017, Kern AG, a technology provider for inserting systems, digital printers, logistic and other introduced new packaging system at POST-EXPO 2017. The new system offers the PackOnTime features to offer efficient and quick system for the packaging industry. This automatically packages the items saving costs by conducting the process on time. Through this offering, the company fortified their product portfolio by increasing their presence in the packaging industry

Postal Automation System Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global postal automation system market are NEC Corporation, Siemens, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, NPI, Dematic,., EuroSort Systems BV, Honeywell International Inc, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Falcon Autotech Private Limited, GBI Intralogistics, Inc, Fluence Automation, LLC, ID Mail Systems, Inc., OPEX Corporation, Planet Artificial Intelligence GmbH, OCM Spa, Parascript, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Vanderlande Industries, Pitney Bowes Inc., SOLYSTIC SAS, among others.

Postal Automation System Market Analysis:

Global postal automation system market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cost of labour expenses is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Global postal automation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of postal automation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Postal Automation System Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Postal Automation System Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Postal Automation System Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Postal Automation System Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Postal Automation System Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

