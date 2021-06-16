Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market Upcoming Trends, Key Manufactures and Competitive Analysis till 2026 – UPL, Pace International, XEDA International, JBT, AgroFresh, Syngenta, Bayer AG, DuPont, Nufarm Americas Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market

About Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market:

Post-harvest treatment for vegetables, fresh fruit and roots is done for minimizing the quantity of weight loss after harvesting fruits and vegetables and it offer the good quality of food to the end consumer. This treatment offers protection and encourages the global fruit and vegetable business. At present, manufacturing and consumption of vegetables and fresh fruit is rising internationally.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) the total production value of the global fresh market was 1.245 trillion USD in 2014. However, about 40% of food production is unexploited in developing countries at consumer levels and retail; these values did not enlarge in developing countries whereas 40% of food manufacturing is wasted at the processing time. Similarly, approximately 45% of vegetables and root crop fruit are wasted, representative the maximum wastage rate.

Global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in demand of exotic fruits & vegetables is the major factor for the growth of the market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market are DECCO – UPL, Pace International, LLC, XEDA International, JBT, AgroFresh, Syngenta, Bayer AG, DuPont, Nufarm Americas Inc., FMC Corporation among others.

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market Segment by Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Topics Covered in this Report –

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

