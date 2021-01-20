Post Covid Surgical Robots Market Assessment Report 2021: New Techniques, Technological Growth, Trends By Rising Demand

Post Covid-19 Outbreak on Surgical Robots Market Synopsis 2021:

The Global Surgical Robots Market Share Appraisal to Facilitate Your Decisions by Analysis of Top Industry Players and Their Growth Overview on product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Surgical robots is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 11 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period.

The largest vendors of Surgical Robots Market: (At least 10 companies included) –

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Medtech S.A, Mazor Robotics, Restoration Robotics, TransEnterix, THINK Surgical, Medrobotics

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Surgical Robots Market covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Surgical Robots Market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Surgical Robots Market companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Instruments & Accessories – The instruments & accessories in this market include needle drivers, forceps, 5-mm instruments, retractors, clip appliers, and probe graspers. The rapidly increasing number of global robotic surgical procedures has greatly enhanced the use of instruments & accessories associated with surgical robots.

Robotic Systems – The most commonly available surgical robots are orthopedic robots, neurosurgical robots, and laparoscopy robots. Technological advancements in the field of robotics have led to the replacement of traditional surgeries with minimally invasive robotic surgeries. Robotic surgery has become increasingly common for many different types of surgical procedures, however, the high cost of these systems limits their adoption among several end users to a certain extent.

Services – Surgical robots are often sold with service contracts. These services include support, installation, repair, and maintenance of robots. Companies have a network of field service engineers that provide these services. Companies also provide basic training about the fundamental operating principles of robotic systems to surgeons, surgical assistants, and operating room nurses.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Laparoscopy

Orthopedics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

Research & Analysis solutions, including:

Preliminary Surgical Robots Market Size, Major Players, Share, Growth Rates Assessment, Technology Assessment, Customer Needs Assessment

Comprehensive research on companies – Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Research and Profiling (e.g., vendors, competitors, customers), Competitive Benchmarking

In-depth sector, technology or product specific technical & market scoping studies.

Regional Analysis:

The global Surgical Robots Market is widely spread across various regions of the world. These regions are North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

