Post Covid Air Purifiers Market Share Reach $4,819.4 million by 2030 with Rising CAGR of 10.8% | Technological Insights 2021

Global Air Purifiers Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the Air Purifiers Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global air purifiers market reached a value of nearly $1,559.8.0 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% to nearly $2,350.8 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $2,886.0 million by 2025, and $4,819.4 million by 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in air pollution levels, increasing health awareness, technological advances, and increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased geriatric population, and economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growing environmental concerns, counterfeit products, and high initial and maintenance costs.

Going forward, higher incidence of allergies, rising health consciousness, changing climate conditions, increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, coronavirus impact, and growing urbanization are expected to drive the market. High adoption and maintenance costs, UV technology used in air purifiers, ozone emissions, and underperformance are major factors that could hinder the growth of the air purifiers market in the future.

The air purifiers market is segmented by type into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors and others. The fume & smoke collectors market was the largest segment of the air purifiers market by type, accounting for $775.9 million or 49.7% of the total market in 2019. The dust collectors market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2023.

The air purifiers market is segmented by technology into HEPA filter, activated carbon, and others. The HEPA filter market was the largest segment of the air purifiers market by technology, accounting for $820.6 million or 52.6% of the total market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2023.

The air purifiers market is segmented by end-user into residential and commercial. The residential market was the largest segment of the air purifiers market by end-user, accounting for $1,143.0 million or 73.3% of the total market in 2019. The commercial market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2023.

North America was the largest region in the air purifiers market, accounting for 33.8% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the air purifiers market will be Middle East and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.7% and 14.9% respectively from 2019-2023.

The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting various industries and global economies. The air purifiers market has also been affected by the pandemic, in both positive and negative ways. The US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) reported that when used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants including viruses in a home or confined space. However, by itself, a portable air cleaner is not enough to protect people from COVID-19. When used along with other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, operating an air cleaner can be part of a plan to protect from the virus. Some air purifier systems can effectively remove viruses � but only from the air that is actually drawn through the unit. Overall exposure to such viruses and other potential airborne contaminants, and their associated health risks, might not be eliminated by the use of any air purifier system.

The air purifiers market is highly concentrated with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69.2% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include LG Electronics Inc., Coway Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation and others.

Markets Covered:



The global Air Purifiers market is segmented into –

By Technology: HEPA Filter; Activated Carbon; Others

By Type: Fume & Smoke Collectors; Dust Collectors; Others

By End-User: Residential; Commercial

Companies Mentioned: LG Electronics Inc.; Coway Co., Ltd.; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Dyson Ltd.; Whirlpool Corporation

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Air Purifiers market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering



