Post COVID-19 market of biological wastewater treatment will garner a revenue of $ 8,525.3 million by 2026

The biological wastewater treatment system is a technology used to cleanse water. These technologies use protozoa, bacteria, and other specific microbes to purify wastewater. Wastewater basically holds organic substances, such as wastes, garbage, and partly digested foods. Moreover, it also contains, in many instances, heavy metals, toxins, and pathogenic organisms. When these microorganisms break down organic impurities for food, a flocculation effect is created which allows the organic matter to settle out of the solution. An easier-to-manage sludge is produced during the process which is then dewatered and disposed of as solid waste.

Although the biological wastewater treatment seems to be a simple and easy process on the surface level, in fact, this is a complex process of the intersection of biochemistry and biology. Natural processes are used to help with the disintegration of organic constituents in the process. In order to break down the organic wastes, biological treatments use common cellular processes that bank on small organisms, bacteria, and nematodes.

Generally, the biological treatment process is bifurcated into two main processes:

Aerobic processes- In the aerobic process, oxygen is required to decompose the effluents. Anaerobic processes- In this biological process, the treatment is done in an oxygen-free zone.

Experts and scientists have achieved success in controlling and refining both aerobic and anaerobic biological treatment processes to totally remove the organic affluences from wastewater.

Pre-COVID Scenario

The ever-rising population ratio and rapidly growing industrialization, the world is going to face a scarcity of water sometime in near future. This scarcity is further enhanced by the increasing water pollution. Especially, the growing urbanization and chemical industries are producing a lot of wastewater. These are the factors which are enhancing the need of biological wastewater treatment systems across the globe. Research Dive has predicted that the global biological wastewater treatment market would collect $ 8,401.8 million by the end of 2026 in a pre-COVID situation.

Current Scenario of the Industry-Impact of COVID-19

It’s been almost six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of living, locking the whole world inside four walls. The pandemic has grabbed the throat of the global economy, compelling the giant industries to gasp for breath.

However, there are some industries which are still performing at their best. These are industries which offers emergency and essential services such as healthcare, food and beverages, electrical, automobiles, and many more. Biological wastewater treatment is another industry which is experiencing a positive impact of the bad time. As per a recent statement by the World Health Organization, the sewage water is more vulnerable to the transmission of the novel virus. Hence, the maximum level of hygiene should be maintained during supply of water.

Because of the pandemic outbreak, the demand for clean and germ-free water has been increased as people are washing their hands much frequently. Thus, all the sanitizer and cleansers being used ends up in wastewater treatment systems, resulting fruitful for the biological treatment systems.

According to Amane Advisors, a global advisory firm for water industry, in countries such as Bahrain, the government has decided to cover the cost of water bills, defending their utility from any possible revenue deficit. In addition, almost 90 cities and states of the USA have also adjourned water shutoffs for unpaid bills in response to the adverse economic impact of the havoc.

However, like many other industries, this industry has also experienced the bad effects of supply chain disruptions and remarkable pause in demand.

There are many instances when government and NGOs across the world have taken initiatives in order to create wakefulness regarding water safety and security during this uncertain time of health catastrophe.

For instance, more than 2500 companies are aligned with water quality association in the U.S. to ensure about good quality of water supply to dialysis centers, homes, residential and commercial sectors.

Post Pandemic Scenario

Many studies have predicted that the global biological wastewater treatment system market will continue its significant growth in 2020 and sustain the rising graph even in the post-pandemic scenario. As mentioned earlier, this growth is majorly attributed to the shortage of water and rising need for wastewater treatment technologies across the globe during the pandemic. This market is expected to retain its growth in post-pandemic period. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are emphasizing in making continuous developments in wastewater treatment technologies. Such innovations are especially focused on enhanced safer, more hygienic, and efficient production results. Besides, the industries are looking forward to government initiatives such as investment of funds and making inflexible regulations for industries, which can improve industrial processes in terms of wastewater management.

Along with the all the initiatives taken by government, there will be a rise in the application of nanotechnology in the biological wastewater systems post the pandemic. This aspect will drive the growth of the market.

According to a recent study, the nanotechnology-based biological membranes are displaying higher water permeability due to desirable features such as excellent thermal and chemical resistance, better salt rejection, and pore structure.

These factors will definitely bring new opportunities to the biological wastewater treatment system market to flourish in the post pandemic market.

Conclusion

To sum up, the leading players of the biological wastewater treatment global market are currently focusing on research, development, and product innovations in order to continue its development in the upcoming years. As per a recent report by Research Dive, the post COVID-19 market of biological wastewater treatment will garner a revenue of $ 8,525.3 million towards the end of the forecast period (2019-2026).

