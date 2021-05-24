Post COVID-19 Impact Report on Logistics Market

Some of the most renowned pioneers of the market are – Americold Logistics LLC, CMA CGM S.A, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, .B. Hunt Transport Services, Penske Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, The Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and SNCF Logistics.

A recently published report by Research Dive states that the global logistics market is segregated into five different segments, by transport type, by logistics type, by application, by end user, and by region.

Transport Type

The transport type segment is further segregated into airways, waterways, railways, and roadways. Among these sub-segments, waterways transport is set to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is credited to the fact that waterways do not need frequent maintenance services and the cost of transport is also comparatively low.

Logistics Type

The logistics type segment is divided into first party, second party, and third party. Among these, the second party sub-segment has contributed to the highest shares of the market as the segment works on reducing expenditure, helps strengthen any company’s efficiency, and also makes the process of distribution more efficient.

Application

The application segment is distributed into residential, industrial, and commercial sub-segments. The commercial sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market by 2025, as it helps to improve customer service experience and enhances visibility.

End User

The end user segment is classified into five major sub-segments namely- retail, oil and gas, industrial & manufacturing, and retail. The retail sub-segment is projected to witness fastest growth in the global industry over the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the swift growth in the online retailing market as it involves viewing and ordering goods anywhere at any time over the phone.

Region

Based on region, the global market is sectioned into Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to account for highest share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be majorly owing to rise in foreign trade along with the stable economic conditions in the region.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/