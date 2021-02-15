Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Trends and Operational Strategies 2020-2027| Top Business Competitors- Veolia, SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Stericycle, CLEAN HARBORS

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market research report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. All of these industry insights of global market report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. Confidently rely on the information mentioned in this report as it is derived only from the valuable and genuine resources. The competitive landscape part of the Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Industry business report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2020

Forecast period 2020–2027

Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

This Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Market Overview

Post-consumer recycled plastics market will reach an estimated value of USD 12.18 billion by 2027, while registering the growth rate of 5.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing R&D investments and rising public & private sector partnership is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Post-consumer recycled plastics are extracted from the product which has been expired and is about to get discarded of as a solid waste product. Plastics obtained in commercial and residential recycling programs include most disposable plastics.

Rising urbanization worldwide is also expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing laws & regulations, rising awareness programs associated with the sustainable waste management practices, advancement in the plastic recycling and improvement in the material sorting infrastructure will also drive the post-consumer recycled plastics market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Less participation of residential sector in management of plastic waste and dearth of skilled & trained professionals are some of the factors which are hampering the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Are:

The major players covered in the post-consumer recycled plastics market report are Veolia, SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Stericycle, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Biffa, DS Smith, Eco-Products, Inc., Placon, Amcor plc, Alpha Packaging, Seventh Generation Inc, Mondi, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to advancement in the waste management industry and strict regulation associated with plastic waste collection & recycling will enhance the demand for post-consumer recycled plastics in the region.

Key Benefits for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market:

• The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

• Basic Industry Overview and Global Market Development Policies and Plans

• Key Market players Profiling and the competitive outlook of the industry.

• Detailed Understanding and evaluation of the Present and Future Trends.

• Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Scope and Market Size

Post-consumer recycled plastics market is segmented of the basis of service, polymer type, processing type and end-use application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of service, the post-consumer recycled plastics market is segmented into collection & transportation, recycling, incineration and landfills/disposal.

• Based on polymer type, the post-consumer recycled plastics market is divided into polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, polystyrene and others.

• On the basis of processing type, the post-consumer recycled plastics market is segmented into chemical process, mechanical process, and biological process.

• On the basis of end-use application, the post-consumer recycled plastics market is further segmented into packaging, building & construction, automotive, furniture, recycled plastics and others.

Based on regions, the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

