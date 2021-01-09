Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Research : Industry Overview, Market Growth,Top Performing Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Veolia, SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings

The Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume. This Post-consumer Recycled Plastics report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.

Market Overview:

Post-consumer recycled plastics market will reach an estimated value of USD 12.18 billion by 2027, while registering the growth rate of 5.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing R&D investments and rising public & private sector partnership is expected to create new opportunity for the market.Post-consumer recycled plastics are extracted from the product which has been expired and is about to get discarded of as a solid waste product. Plastics obtained in commercial and residential recycling programs include most disposable plastics.

Top Players In Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Industry:

The major players covered in the post-consumer recycled plastics market report are Veolia, SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Stericycle, CLEAN HARBORS Inc., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Biffa, DS Smith, Eco-Products Inc., Placon, Amcor plc, Alpha Packaging, Seventh Generation Inc, Mondi, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

