Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market- Product Trends, New Geographical Markets, Future Demand And Key Players Insight- SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

Market Overview:

Post-consumer recycled plastics market will reach an estimated value of USD 12.18 billion by 2027, while registering the growth rate of 5.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing R&D investments and rising public & private sector partnership is expected to create new opportunity for the market.Post-consumer recycled plastics are extracted from the product which has been expired and is about to get discarded of as a solid waste product. Plastics obtained in commercial and residential recycling programs include most disposable plastics.

The major players covered in the post-consumer recycled plastics market report are Veolia, SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Stericycle, CLEAN HARBORS Inc., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Biffa, DS Smith, Eco-Products Inc., Placon, Amcor plc, Alpha Packaging, Seventh Generation Inc, Mondi, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents of Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size

2.2 Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Revenue by Product

4.3 Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

