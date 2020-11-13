Possible hostage-taking at Ubisoft’s Montreal premises!

We learn tonight that Ubisoft employees may be held hostage. We tell you everything we know.

The police are here!

A few days after the release of its 2020 flagship game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Ubisoft studio is at the center of less encouraging news … In fact, according to the Canadian press, there is currently a hostage catch going on at Ubisoft’s Montreal premises.

The information has not been officially confirmed, with Montreal police unable to confirm at the beginning of the afternoon (Canadian time). However, a major police operation began at 1:30 p.m., and Montreal police urged residents of the Quebec capital to be vigilant and not to approach the area.

Police on the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/qvDym0QmmM

November 13, 2020

According to our colleagues from the Journal de Montréal, Ubisoft employees managed to barricade themselves in conference rooms and on the terrace where there would be fire doors. This information was allegedly obtained from Ubisoft employees who were not on site but were in contact with their colleagues. Pictures show dozens of employees trying to barricade themselves on the terraces.

The SPVM, the Montreal City Police Department, announced to our colleagues at TVA that no injured person has currently been reported. Paramedics are also on site and equipped with bulletproof vests.

We hope that the results of this possible hostage situation do not show any victims. We will keep you updated.