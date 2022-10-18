Possible fixes, workaround, and more

Future 2 Pageant of the Misplaced introduces Guardians to an introductory quest, granting entry to the Occasion Card and a curated Sniper Rifle. Nonetheless, there appears to be an issue for many of the participant base, as Bungie’s quest is not progressing as supposed.

Whereas on the steps of changing Spectral pages to Manifested ones, virtually half of the participant base is caught, finally conserving them from progressing within the occasion altogether. Bungie did launch an official assertion relating to the problem, however there was no repair from the corporate but.

When Bungie is freely giving a God Roll in Future 2, however your Pageant of the Misplaced Quest is Bugged:

Nonetheless, the next article lists some workarounds that may work for anybody caught within the Haunted Sectors of Pageant of the Misplaced.

Disclaimer: Fixes and workarounds talked about on this article are in no way official, as Bungie is but to launch an official patch.

Fixes that will work in opposition to the Pageant of the Misplaced quest bug in Future 2 (2022)

1) Change to a distinct character

For those who’re caught doing the Haunted Sectors for the introductory quest, likelihood is, you may in all probability keep like that till Bungie additional updates. Nonetheless, there’s a likelihood of development if you happen to change to a distinct character, head to the Tower, and begin the hunt from Eva Levante over again.

Altering character display screen (Picture by way of Future 2)

Introductory quests do not sync between your characters, so switching up and heading again in can remedy the problem. A couple of gamers locally have reported this methodology to have their sport and quest development fastened. Nonetheless, an official repair in your first character stays unreleased.

2) Quitting the exercise and working once more

Hologram beside Eva (Picture by way of Future 2)

The second methodology you may attempt have to be on the identical character you are dealing with the bug. By quitting the Haunted Sector, you can begin amassing Spectral Pages by way of Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, or Crucible Playlist. After acquiring sufficient pages, provoke the exercise by way of the small tree hologram beside Eva.

3) Solo queue

An alternative choice that can assist you full the mission is obstructing the matchmaking on PC and different consoles. Whereas the exercise forces you to staff up with two strangers, you may all the time use a solo script to bypass the matchmaking. This may put you in solo mode in your Haunted Sector runs.

The video above will enable you to set your path to the solo queue in virtually all Future 2 actions. It is best to have your character floating in orbit whereas initiating the method.

4) Verifying integrity on PC

It is a customary process you must use for any sport you face issues with. Because you’re already on this step, the earlier actions might need failed to repair the hunt development. Therefore, head to your Steam library, go to the properties of your Future 2, and confirm the integrity of the sport recordsdata.

Verifying integrity of recordsdata (Picture by way of Steam)

Typically the problem could be out of your consumer aspect, so verifying the sport recordsdata to take away corrupt recordsdata will not harm anybody.

5) Re-install

Whereas it is a huge step for a title resembling Future 2, re-installing the whole sport can result in your answer extra occasions than you assume. Merely uninstall the sport and re-install it in your respective platforms for an opportunity to repair the problem.

6) Issues to do till Bungie releases an official patch

Public Occasions inside the EDZ (Picture by way of Future 2)

As talked about earlier, there hasn’t been any official repair from Bungie relating to this bug. Nonetheless, you may farm as many Spectral Pages as you may within the meantime, from actions resembling Playlists, Public Occasions, and extra.

