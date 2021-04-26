Positive Displacement Pumps Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global positive displacement pumps market size reached US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. A positive displacement (PD) pump is an industrial pump that consists of an expanding cavity on the suction side and a decreasing cavity on the discharge side. It is widely utilized across numerous industries for discharging liquid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge tube or pipe as the cavity on the suction side expands and contracts. The action of the pump is cyclic, which is driven with the help of screws, gears, rollers, vanes, pistons and diaphragms. The PD pump delivers a constant flow of fluid at a fixed speed despite changes within the counterforce. It also is self-priming in nature and is more suitable for handling highly viscous liquids as compared to a centrifugal pump.

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for PD pumps for wastewater and sewage treatment activities. A decline in the levels of consumable water has been witnessed across the globe, especially in the developing economies on account of various factors, such as rapid industrialization and the growing population. Since these pipes are compact in size, offer high viscosity performance and can manage high differential pressure, they are extensively employed in wastewater treatment plants to combat the water scarcity issues. Moreover, the growing demand for crude oil on a global level, along with the renovation and the upgradation of oil and gas exploration facilities, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, technological advancements in natural gas production are anticipated to provide a further thrust to the market growth. These pumps also form a crucial component of multiphase pumping for producing oil and gas. This process is now gaining widespread preference across the globe as it offers simpler installation with enhanced and effective outcome while significantly reducing the carbon footprints. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global positive displacement pumps market to reach a value of US$ 17.32 Billion by 2026.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rotary Pumps Vane Screw Lobe Gear Progressing Cavity (PC) Others

Reciprocating Pumps Piston Diaphragm Plunger Others

Peristaltic

Others

Market Breakup by Capacity:

Low Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

On the geographical front, the market has been categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos A/S, ITT Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA, SPX FLOW

ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB

Schlumberger Corporate Communications

Colfax Corporation

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

Xylem, Inc.

Sulzer Management Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

EBARA CORPORATION

WEIR GROUP PLC

FRISTAM Pumpen KG (GmbH & Co.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

R. North America, Inc.

Verder International B.V.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

