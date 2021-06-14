Positive Displacement Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 – Schlumberger Ltd, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Pentair, Baker Hughes, Flowserve, Sulzer, IDEX Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, Fristam Pumps Positive Displacement Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Reciprocating, Rotary, Others); Application (Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others) and Geography

The fluid movement in a positive displacement (PD) pump is accomplished by mechanical displacement of the liquid. The rotation theory is used to achieve liquid displacement. The fluid is captured and drawn by the vacuum generated by the rotation. These goods are more effective because they inherently eliminate both the air and the fluid from the lines. Because of its ability to displace air, the product is gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry, allowing for easy transportation of different density fluids. The key market drivers for positive displacement pumps market are, growing demand of these pumps in oil and gas industry, technological advancements in pump displacements and growing adoption of positive displacement pumps in waste water treatment.

The rising demand for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries is propelling the market growth. Industrialization has lead to more effective water treatment for industrial use. Moreover, the rising demand for these positive displacement (PD) pumps from the oil and gas industry has been one of the main factors driving market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in pump systems along with growing demand for positive displacement pumps across the industry verticals is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, during the forecast period, the market is expected to be restrained by increasing raw material costs and issues with positive displacement pump maintenance.

The List of Companies:

1. Schlumberger Ltd

2. HERMETIC-Pumpen

3. Pentair

4. Baker Hughes

5. Flowserve

6. Sulzer

7. IDEX Corporation

8. Ebara Corporation

9. Weir Group

10. Fristam Pumps

The latest research report on the “Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Positive Displacement Pumps market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Positive Displacement Pumps market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Positive Displacement Pumps Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Positive Displacement Pumps market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Positive Displacement Pumps Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Positive Displacement Pumps Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Positive Displacement Pumps Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

