Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Ampco Pumps Company Inc., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos A/S, ITT Inc

The Positive Displacement Pumps market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Positive Displacement Pumps Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global positive displacement pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.2% over the period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as increasing environmental awareness, spiraling costs, and shrinking resources, a large number of water-dependent industries are deploying water treatment systems to improve reliability, enhance profitability, and maintain the sustainability of their operations are driving the positive displacement pump market. Moreover, the recovery in the oil and gas industry post the decline period is bolstering the demand for positive displacement pumps due to increased activities, especially in North America. However, rising raw material cost and issues with maintenance of positive displacement pump is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

– Reciprocating pumps segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period and drive the demand for positive displacement pumps, owing to increasing number of its applications which are widening in water treatment, oil and gas, chemical, and other industries.

– Governments in Asia-Pacific have introduced strict policies and regulations regarding wastewater treatment, in both the municipal and industrial sectors. The operators are required to deploy water treatment units in their facilities, as an attempt to overcome water scarcity challenges. So, wastewater treatment is expected to create ample opportunities for the positive displacement pumps market in the near future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to an increase in industrial activities, particularly in China and India.

Reciprocating Pumps to Dominate the Market

– Reciprocating pumps can have an efficiency greater than 90% during low-flow/high-head service, whereas centrifugal pumps can only have an efficiency as low as 40%. As a result, a reciprocating pump allows end users to achieve considerable power savings.

– These pumps are used for a wide range of industrial applications that include high-pressure water blasting, seawater reverse osmosis, cleaning and cutting, mine de-watering, metal de-scale, hydraulic charge, hydrostatic test, chemical processing, and pressure mixing.

– It is also used in oilfields, both onshore and offshore, to satisfy a wide range of pumping services, including methanol injection, high-pressure seawater injection, and disposal, blowout preventer charge pumps, subsea hydraulic systems, gas processing systems for dehydration, and gas sweetening.

– The present complex refining process involving extreme temperature, high pressure, and the ability to handle volatile fluids has resulted in a demand for specialized pumps. As a result, the manufacturers have invested significantly in the past few years, to offer specialized reciprocating pumps to the industry. Hence, the positive displacement pumps market is expected to be promulgated during the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

