Positive balance: curfews largely adhered to | Free press

Travel restrictions have been one of the most controversial measures in the fight against the pandemic. Nevertheless, the city authorities can now strike an overall positive balance.

Berlin (dpa) – After several weeks of the Corona emergency brake with nighttime exit restrictions, many German cities are drawing a pretty positive balance.

Most people largely adhered to it, according to a survey by the German news agency of various city councils. Although a few violations were registered – often several hundred, sometimes more than 1000 – this was classified as relatively few. Not all violations have been reported.

About 1,050 violations were found in Hamburg and about 760 fines were imposed. In Cologne, according to the city, the security service has so far initiated proceedings in about 340 cases for violations of the exit restrictions. In Frankfurt, the numbers were lower: about 100 people were approached and about 30 cases were initiated, according to the regulator.

According to the federal emergency brake, in municipalities with a sustained seven-day incidence of more than 100, no one should be outside at night for no valid reason – and other restrictions apply.

Also during the Whitsun weekend, the cities – depending on the incidence, also in hotels and restaurants – want to supervise compliance with the requirements. Additional joint police and public order patrols are planned in many places. For example, Leipzig announced that, in addition to contact restrictions, compliance with hygiene rules in the catering industry is also monitored.

