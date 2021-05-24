Positive and Negative impacts of COVID-19 on NEV Taxi Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global new energy vehicle (NEV) taxi market is divided into three segments based on product type, vehicle type, and region. The hybrid vehicles sub-segment of the vehicle type segment and short-range sub-segment of the product type segment is at a lead position in the market.

Market Overview

As per the Research Dive report, the global new energy vehicle (NEV) taxi market is predicted to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027; owing to increasing requirement for green mobility solutions and rising Implementation of stringent emission norms. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, key players, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of the market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of vehicle type, the global market is divided into the following:

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric

Electric Vehicles

Among these, the hybrid vehicles sub-segment is foreseen to observe significant growth during the forecast period—2020 to 2027. This is mainly owing to the fact that hybrid vehicles can run on two sources of fuel at the same time using sources such as ethanol, hydrogen, electricity and others.

On the basis of product type, the global market is divided into the following:

Long-Range

Short-Range

Among these, the short-range sub-segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period—2020 to 2027. This is mainly owing to the significant use of transportation in urban regions and the better availability of charging units for short range vehicles that consume less quantities of electrical energy and charge in a shorter period as compared to long range NEVs.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

North America Canada S. Mexico



Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Rest of LAMEA



Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to lead the market growth from 2020 to 2027. This is mainly owing to a growing demand for electric vehicles by many people to curb vehicle-based pollution and growing adoption of new energy vehicles in this region.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/