Position Sensor Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2028

The research and analysis conducted in Position Sensor Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Position Sensor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Position Sensor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global position sensor market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.03 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing focus on precise measurement by the companies.

A position sensor is a tool used for location detection where displacement, range, location or duration is used for automating, testing or monitoring procedures. It can be either an exact or partial position sensor. It is used in computer game joysticks, hard drives & CD / DVD disks, driving gears, automotive and technology. Position sensors are suitable in a broad range of automotive and manufacturing use including location sensing of the steering wheel, wave rate sensing, and engine codec of transport.

Market Drivers:

Growing attention of manufacturing industry on precise measurements and complete review is driving the growth of the market

Rising acceptance of position sensors in Aerospace industry is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing request for position sensors for current automobiles industry is boosting the growth of the market

Strongly specialized solutions for critical military operational requirements is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Huge expense for purchasing position sensor is hindering the growth of the market

Lack of methods for measuring position sensor quality norms is restricting the growth of the market.

The absence or unavailability of products in the market is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Position Sensor Market

By Types

Linear Type Linear Encoders Optical Linear Encoders Magnetic Linear Encoders Inductive Linear Encoders Capacitive Linear Encoders Linear Variable Differential Transformers Magnetostrictive Sensors Linear Potentiometers Laser Position Sensors

Rotary Position Sensors Rotary Encoders Optical Rotary Encoders Magnetic Rotary Encoders Mechanical Rotary Encoders Capacitive Rotary Encoders Rotary Potentiometers Rotary Variable Differential Transformers Resolvers

Other Sensors Proximity Sensors Ultrasonic Position Sensors Photoelectric Sensors Displacement Sensors 3D Sensors



By Contact Type

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

By Output

Digital Output

Analog Output

By Application

Machine Tools

Robotics

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Test Equipment

Others

By End-User

Manufacturing Consumer Goods Intermediate Goods Capital Goods

Automotive

Aerospace Commercial and General Aviation Military Aircraft Space Systems

Packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, NewTek launched a new product for radiation resistance by the name of LVDT Position Sensors which can be used for critical position measurement in nuclear power plant, autoclaves, submarines, spacecraft and other application with radiation exposure. This launch had expended the product portfolio of the company and has also increased the revenue of the company

In March 2018 Melexis introduced a magnetic automotive position sensor MLX90371 and MLX90372. The MLX90371 provide PWM output or analog and MLX90372 provides PWM output or SENT. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company and has also decreased the complication and cable strap capacity.

Competitive Analysis

Global position sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of position sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, TE Connectivity, MTS Systems Corporation, ams AG., Vishay Intertechnology, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Renishaw plc., HEIDENHAIN, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Novotechnik U.S. Inc.,, PIHER SENSORS AND CONTROLS SA., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Broadcom., General Electric, Methode Electronics., ifm electronic gmbh

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Position Sensor report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Position Sensor market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Position Sensor market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Position Sensor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Position Sensor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Position Sensor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

