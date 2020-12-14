Position Sensor Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030
The global position sensor market is expected to generate $14.2 billion by 2024, witnessing a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). In terms of rotary position sensor type, the largest revenue to the market was contributed by rotary encoder in 2018. Rotary encoders are digitally compatible and provide high-resolution and more accurate set-points than potentiometers.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/position-sensor-market/report-sample
This type is further predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the rising requirement for high-resolution position sensors in aerospace and automotive industries. Furthermore, the manufacturing industry is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the position sensor market.
This is due to the Industry 4.0 revolution, because of which the demand for smart sensors, internet of things (IoT), and automation in the manufacturing industry has increased. Among the major end-use industries, the position sensor market was dominated by the automotive industry in 2018.
Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=position-sensor-market
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the position sensor market
- Historical and the present size of the position sensor market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential