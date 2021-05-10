POS System Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Company Ltd., Ingenico SA, VeriFone System Inc.

POS System Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The POS System Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The POS System market was valued at USD 15.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global POS System Market are Hardware Vendors, Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Company Ltd., Ingenico SA, VeriFone System Inc., Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology, Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Newland Payment Technology, NEXGO (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co.,Ltd), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Fujitsu Ltd., Dell Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Software, NCR Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates

– January 2018 – Epson America Inc., a subsidiary of Seiko Epson, launched a multi-function thermal receipt printer, OmniLink TM-H6000V. The printer is designed for visitors to have an interactive transaction experience, using mobile devices. It allows users to scan and check out their items and print receipts, in real-time.

Key Market Trends

mPOS Segment Have the Ability to Create New Channels for Revenue growth

– Mobility in POS is significant, but it takes on various forms, and the retailer requires to determine the best ROI. Handheld devices, like the Apple iTouch, as well as tablet computers are being fastened to shopping carts. Mobile devices not only allow firms to promote and sell products, but they also are promoting mobile commerce the capability to utilize the smart device to electronically pay for orders, using multiple payment systems, such as Apple Pay.

– Ever-changing customer expectations, a growing number of debit/credit card transactions, and advanced data analytics are projected to feed demand for these devices. Mobile checkout is witnessing an uptick in India. According to RBI, 3.2 million PoS devices are installed in the country of which 2.0 Million are GPRS-enabled, while the remainder are mPOS systems. Additionally, merchant-cashflow based lending is driving mid-end adoption.

– Paper-free receipt services, enhanced security, available floor space, and decreased customer wait time are other determinants driving the segment growth.

– Mobile applications have the strength to create new channels for revenue growth; thus, merchants are adopting various marketing channels to leverage their technologies to fight in the market. The advent and arrival of affordable wireless communication technologies have led to enhanced consumer acceptance for these systems. Moreover, the flexibility of having a smartphone – or tablet-based POS, due to low installation charges, has dragged SMBs to invest in this technology.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The POS System Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.