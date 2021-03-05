POS System Market 2021 Business Scenario – Hardware Vendors, Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Company Ltd., Ingenico SA

The Global POS System Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The POS System market was valued at USD 15.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global POS System Market are Hardware Vendors, Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Company Ltd., Ingenico SA, VeriFone System Inc., Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology, Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Newland Payment Technology, NEXGO (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co.,Ltd)_, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions_, Fujitsu Ltd._, Dell Corporation_, Diebold Nixdorf_, Software, NCR Corporation, Cow Hills Retail BV, Ctac NV, Agilysys Inc., GK Software SE, Infor Inc., Aptos Inc., PCMS Group Ltd, Cegid Group, Toshiba Tec Corporation_ and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2018 – Epson America Inc., a subsidiary of Seiko Epson, launched a multi-function thermal receipt printer, OmniLink TM-H6000V. The printer is designed for visitors to have an interactive transaction experience, using mobile devices. It allows users to scan and check out their items and print receipts, in real-time.

Key Market Trends

mPOS Segment Have the Ability to Create New Channels for Revenue growth

– Mobility in POS is significant, but it takes on various forms, and the retailer requires to determine the best ROI. Handheld devices, like the Apple iTouch, as well as tablet computers are being fastened to shopping carts. Mobile devices not only allow firms to promote and sell products, but they also are promoting mobile commerce the capability to utilize the smart device to electronically pay for orders, using multiple payment systems, such as Apple Pay.

– Ever-changing customer expectations, a growing number of debit/credit card transactions, and advanced data analytics are projected to feed demand for these devices. Mobile checkout is witnessing an uptick in India. According to RBI, 3.2 million PoS devices are installed in the country of which 2.0 Million are GPRS-enabled, while the remainder are mPOS systems. Additionally, merchant-cashflow based lending is driving mid-end adoption.

– Paper-free receipt services, enhanced security, available floor space, and decreased customer wait time are other determinants driving the segment growth.

– Mobile applications have the strength to create new channels for revenue growth; thus, merchants are adopting various marketing channels to leverage their technologies to fight in the market. The advent and arrival of affordable wireless communication technologies have led to enhanced consumer acceptance for these systems. Moreover, the flexibility of having a smartphone – or tablet-based POS, due to low installation charges, has dragged SMBs to invest in this technology.

Europe Estimated to Play a Dominant Role in POS System Market

– European Association for Secure Transactions (EAST) estimated that, as of 31 December 2018, the number of POS terminals deployed in Europe, reached a staggering amount of 13,972,336. In 2018, the survey of collecting data for the POS terminal numbers in Europe was conducted for the first time, by EAST. It was observed that the POS (point of sale) terminals were the most widely deployed, in terminal type.

– According to EAST, a decline in the number of ATMs has been noticed in the European region. EAST has estimated that there were 406,532 ATMs in Europe, a 2% decrease from the 2017 total. In many European countries, ATM numbers are declining as non-cash payments are preferred as a better mode of payment than its alternative, cash payments. This has contributed significantly to the POS Terminal market.

– With the decline in the number of ATMs in the Europe region, a substantial boost in the adoption of POS Terminal is noticed as the preferred alternative. According to the European Central Bank, the total number of POS Terminals in the European Union has noticed a steady growth, recording 13,549.4 (in thousand) in 2017, in comparison to 12,330.6 (in thousand) in 2016.

Highlights of the POS System Market Report:

Detailed overview of POS System Market

Market Changing POS System market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected POS System market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of POS System Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, POS System Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. POS System industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

