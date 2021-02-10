POS Software Market in Europe is Set for Rapid Expansion during Forecast Period 2027 at a CAGR of 14% in worth over US$ 8,952.5

Europe POS Software Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,761.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,952.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. POS software is a cost-effective approach for both business and customers. The features that drive the POS market are inventory management, sales management, store operations, order and promotion management, purchase and re-order, secured payments, customer loyalty programs, creating reports, and analyzing data in real time.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the POS software. The Europe POS software is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the aforementioned features, the deployment of POS is rising within SMEs which is likely to drive the POS software market.

Top Key Player Involved:

Clover Network, Inc.

Dell Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor Inc.

Intuit

Ingenico Group SA

Lightspeed POS Inc

Shopkeep

Square, Inc.

Vend Limited

