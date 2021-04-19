POS Printer Market will Revenue to Cross USD 4,875.0 Mn by 2030 Research by Business Opportunities, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends

Global POS Printer Market to surpass USD 4,875.0 Mn by 2030 from USD 2,536.0 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.41% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Increasing deployment of POS terminals, increasing demand for POS printers, and increasing focus on optimizing product value offerings are driving the market. Furthermore, the growing deployment of POS terminals is expected to fuel market growth as well. The need for a better service delivery model and customer service has been intensified by the growth of the retail & hospitality industry, which has helped in boosting demand for such friendly solutions. Increasing financial investment in the retail sector and increasing urbanization have played an important role in promoting the adoption of POS printers in the retail sector.

POS printers are available with market-specific specifications and have several variants. The consumption of POS printers is segmented into receipt printers, handheld receipt printers, multifunction printers, and kiosk receipt printers based on printer forms. For printing bills, tickets, and other general-purpose receipts, receipt printers are perfect solutions. Mobile receipt printers offer versatility while printing. For quick printing on the go, these printers have incorporated advanced networking services such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Besides, these printers provide communication via the app platforms of Android and IOS. As the name suggests, multifunction printers are required to produce multiple receipts at demand-driven locations, such as airport validation printing and bank cheque processing. In locations such as department stores, financial organizations, and airports, these printers are used extensively. These printers help to provide better, automated, and effective distribution.

Global POS Printer Market: Key Players

BIXOLON Co. Ltd

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

CognitiveTPG

Fujitsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

NCR Corp.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

STAR MICRONICS Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Global POS Printer Market: Segments

Thermal Printer Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global POS Printer Market is segmented by Product Type as dot-matrix printers, thermal printers, laser printers, and ink-jet printers. In global (POS) printer market, the thermal, segment dominated the global market in 2019 accounting for a 75.6% share in terms of value, followed by impact/dot matrix and inkjet respectively. Dot-matrix printers have small pins with an ink ribbon fixed on their heads to create a sequence of dots on paper. Such printers are the least costly and require low running costs. In terms of print quality, speed, and operation with respect to dot matrix printers, thermal printers are the most widely used and efficient printers. These printers operate between the thermal head and thermal-sensitive paper used based on the heat produced. In providing multi-colored and double-sided printing, thermal printers are efficient POS solutions. Ink-jet printers are used easily to print high-quality color logos and receipts for coupons and need ink cartridges. To produce print, these printers fire tiny ink droplets on paper.

Global POS Printer Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising need for mobility in retail and hospitality applications

In order to enhance customer service and improve the performance of point of sale (POS) systems for billing and other related purposes, customers across the retail and hospitality sectors are rapidly embracing mobility technology. As traditional POS systems are more costly and do not allow mobility, the use of mobile receipt printers in both retail and restaurant applications will help to achieve substantial cost savings. In addition, the versatility function optimizes the process of checkout as it allows clients to complete transactions by skipping the line at the counter. Moreover, for both hospitality and retail applications, quicker checkout processes help to increase transaction numbers. Thus, during the forecast period, these factors are expected to drive market growth.

Restrain

Health risk arising from bisphenol A (BPA) paper used in thermal POS printers

The direct thermal PoS printer layers contain a small amount of BPA, phenol-based reactants, or heat-responsive diphenyl sulfones that produce an image on paper. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a type of paper used in a thermal PoS printer that increases consumer-related health risks. U.S. according to The BPA used in thermal printers by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2010 poses a risk of health hazards, especially for employees working as cashiers. Consequently, governments across the globe are enforcing bans on BPA, mainly in countries such as Canada, Japan, and the United States. This ban further restricts the growth of the demand for POS printers.

Global POS Printer Market report also contains analysis on:

Global POS Printer Market Segments:

By Type : Thermal Printer Impact/Dot Matrix Inkjet

By Application : Hospitality Retail Others

