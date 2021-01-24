Portuguese President Rebelo de Sousa is re-elected | Free press

Despite the serious corona pandemic in Portugal, the presidential elections took place. According to initial media forecasts, incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has the nose ahead.

Lisbon (dpa) – Head of state Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been re-elected to a second five-year term in the first round of Portugal’s presidential election, according to media forecasts.

According to a poll by the state television broadcaster “RTP”, which is considered very reliable, the conservative politician and former TV journalist and law professor (72) received between 57 and 62 percent of the vote on Sunday. Other TV channels and media released similar songs shortly after the last polling stations closed.

To avoid a second election against the number two on February 14, Rebelo de Sousa had to win an absolute majority. Significant official results are expected on Monday evening.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99