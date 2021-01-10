Portuguese film is the fourth best foreign language for US critics

“Vitalina Varela” also won third place in the best camera category.

He is adored by Oscar nominee Spike Lee and is Portuguese. More: It has already started collecting distinctions. The film “Vitalina Varela” by Pedro Costa was voted fourth best foreign language of the year by the US National Society of Film Critics.

The news reached the end of Saturday, January 9th, via the organization’s Twitter account, which was responsible for a further evaluation. The Portuguese production took third place in the best cinematography category.

The film premiered in Portugal in 2019 and was a hit with international critics and the most avid moviegoers. “Vitalina Varela” was awarded the Golden Leopard in Locarno and tells the story of Vitalina, a woman who has been waiting for her plane ticket for over 25 years. This Cape Verdean woman arrives in Portugal three days after her husband’s funeral. She is a discreet heroine who goes beyond the limits.

This is yet another accomplishment by the Portuguese filmmaker, whose dense cinema continues to be a cult here but shows that it is a very international phenomenon. “Juventude em Marcha” (2006) was already one of the best films of the first decade of the 21st century for the experienced critic Richard Brody from “The New Yorker”. Interestingly, for Pedro Costa in an interview with “Ipsilon”, Vitalina was “the female half” of the work she had done with “Juventude em Marcha”.

“Vitalina Varela” can be viewed on independent cinema platforms such as Filminou a Grasshoper Film.