Portugal receives large immersive exhibition about Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon will be available in Porto and Lisbon from March.

The life and work of Frida Kahlo are presented.

The organizers of Magical Garden are back with an immersive exhibition that will soon be on show at the Immersivus Galleries in Porto and Lisbon. “Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon” focuses on the life and work of the Mexican artist icon.

It will be inaugurated on March 10th at the Immersivus da Alfândega do Porto and will arrive in Lisbon on September 29th. The idea is that visitors get to know the life of Frida Kahlo through photographs, video recordings, art installations and, of course, projected paintings.

According to the organization, the average visit lasts about an hour and 15 minutes. “These are interactive and participatory experiences of virtual reality, holographic animation and video mapping in sculptures. Each of these experiences reveals one of the aspects of Frida Kahlo’s life while also consecrating the contribution to a broader knowledge of her existence as an iconic artist,” reads the ad.

The project is the result of a partnership between the Frida Kahlo Corporation Foundation, the Ideal Barcelona gallery and the creative studio Layers of Reality. Tickets for Porto are available now and cost between €10 and €14.

One month left until the opening in Porto.