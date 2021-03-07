Eurovision: Portugal ranks 21st among online bookmakers

Our country is represented by the band The Black Mamba with the song “Love is On My Side”.

It is the 65th edition of the Eurovisão da Canção Festival.

The number of candidates for the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is increasing and with it access to online bookmakers. Eurovision World, a website that compiles rankings from various websites, placed the Portuguese in 21st place on the list that brings together all 40 participants this Sunday, March 7th.

Our country is represented by The Black Mamba, who won this Saturday the 6th with the song “Love is On My Side”. For the first time Portugal will be represented in the competition with a song sung in English.

However, this position on the betting exchange may increase as it has been a few hours since the Portuguese winner became known.

At the top of the player rankings is Iceland with “10 Years” by Daði & Gagnamagnið, a song that is not yet available online. Second place went to France with “Voilá”, the theme being interpreted by Barbara Pravi, who is considered one of the greatest candidates for the Eurovision victory. The performance video available on YouTube has more than two million views.

This edition of the competition takes place in May in the Dutch city of Rotterdam – where the event should have taken place last year.