Portugal falls in online betting for Eurovision

The song “Love is On My Side” by The Black Mamba currently ranks 25th out of a total of 40 competitors.

“Love is on my side” was the winning theme.

About a week and a half after the finale of the Festival da Canção, which led to the victory of The Black Mamba, with the song “Love is On My Side”, the theme that will represent Portugal in Eurovision falls into the online bookmakers.

If the title was in 21st place out of a total of 40 songs on March 7 (according to the Eurovision World website, which summarizes data from various betting portals), it is now in 25th place. Portugal does not present itself as a favorite at the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in May in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The data looks even worse when we see the betting results only for participants taking part in the second semi-final which includes Portugal. It promises to be a strong second semi-final full of favorites as The Black Mamba comes last on this shortlist.