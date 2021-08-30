Porto will host an exhibition in honor of Leonardo Da Vinci. organize

The exhibition will be installed on the Praça de Gomes Teixeira from September 8th to October 6th.

For his painting, for his creativity or for his innovative vision and ahead of his time, Leonardo Da Vinci is one of the most famous geniuses of all time. That is why he continues to inspire great works and exhibitions more than 500 years after his death. Postage will receive one of these.

From September 8th to October 6th, the touring exhibition “Leonardo da Vinci – Observing, Questioning and Experimenting” will take place on the Praça de Gomes Teixeira, also known as Praça dos Leões. The space will become something of an open-air museum where you will find scale models of some of his creations, games, augmented reality experiences, and even objects with which he is allowed to interact.

“Bringing Leonardo da Vinci’s thinking and attitude towards life together to foster curiosity, critical thinking and the desire to know through observation and experience are some of the goals of this traveling exhibition,” explains Ágora on her website.

The exhibition “Leonardo da Vinci – Observation, Questions and Experimentation” can be viewed Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 13:30 and from 16:30 to 20:30; or on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. There is also a schedule for small groups, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations must be made by calling 215 562 495.

The organization of this exhibition on the Italian genius is the result of a partnership between the “la Caixa” Foundation, BPI, the Vicente Ferrer Foundation and the Porto City Council.