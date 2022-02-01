Porto hosts the LGBT+ music festival this summer – and the poster has already been unveiled

Porto hosts the LGBT+ music festival this summer – and the poster has already been unveiled

Melanie C, Iggy Azalea, Peaches and Blaya are among the confirmed names at the event. Additional artists will be announced shortly.

The festival takes place in early July.

About two weeks ago it was announced that Portugal will host a major music festival dedicated to the LGBT+ community this summer. This Tuesday, February 1st, more details have been confirmed: the event will take place in Porto from July 1st to 3rd and part of the poster has already been published.

Melanie C, Iggy Azalea, Peaches, Blaya, Todrick Hall, Little Boots, Jodie Harsh, Bimini, Eliza Legzdina, Sammy Jo and The Illustrious Blacks are the names already in the lineup. The organization promises to announce more artists soon.

“More than a festival, we are a celebration. This is the time to embrace and promote the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community. We work to create a safe space for those who believe that identity and sexuality have multiple avenues of expression. We want to be a moment of encounter, where the music serves as a guide to send a loud and clear message to everyone who is part of our community,” reads the event’s website.

It is now possible to buy tickets in advance via the event page.

