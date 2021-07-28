Porto Blues Fest is back – and entry is free

The festival features performances by one of the biggest names in contemporary blues as well as a debut at the event.

The festival brings together national and international names.

After a pandemic-related interruption last year, the Porto Blues Fest will take place again on July 31st and August 1st, this time in the Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Super Bock Arena. The fourth edition of the event focuses on national talent, not forgetting of course one of the biggest names in international blues – Trudy Lynn.

On the first day of the Porto Blues Fest, the doors open at 5 p.m. The world premiere will be a new feature of the festival for the 2021 edition: the Porto Blues Guitar Fest Summit. This project will honor Portuguese guitarists. In this performance we will hear Budda Guedes (the curator of the initiative), João Cabeleira (from Xutos & Pontapés), Frankie Chavez and Vítor Bacalhau. It starts at 6 p.m.

Then, at 9 p.m., the performance will be performed by American artist Trudy Lynn in collaboration with Portuguese blues group Delta Blue Riders, selected in 2019 to represent the country in the European Blues Challenge. Trudy, one of the biggest names in contemporary blues, has 17 edited albums in his discography and has five nominations for the Blues Music Awards.

The festival starts earlier on August 1st, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the premiere at 5 p.m. This is done by the Dog’s Bollocks group. An hour later, the band Kiko and The Blues Refugees enters the stage, whose songs can already be heard on American radios. The festival ends between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Budda Power Blues and Maria João.

Entry to the shows is free. However, it is better to be at the venue early as capacity is limited according to the recommendations of the General Directorate of Health, you can buy your bracelet from 2.30 p.m. at the Super Bock Arena ticket office are limited to two per person and only for the day where you buy them.