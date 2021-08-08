Portimão hosts comedy festival with Bruno Aleixo and Hugo Sousa

Between August 13th and 28th you can see different shows with humor, music and magic.

Hugo Sousa is one of the guests.

Portimão will host a new comedy festival in August. There will be a total of nine names in the Portuguese comedy to keep you company on the summer nights in the Algarve city. The shows of the Humor.PTM Festival will take place from August 13th to 28th at TEMPO (Teatro Municipal de Portimão).

Ana Arrebentinha, who brings us “Coisas de Mulher”, will open the festival. In this humorous monologue, the comedian brings us topics that relate not only to women but also to men. Ana Arrebentinha addresses diets, children, clothing, marriages and sex in a critical and humorous way.

The next day, Miguel 7 Estacas and Serafim take the stage. Miguel 7 Estacas, who has been in the entertainment field for 30 years, will offer a show that includes comedy, magic and audience interaction. At his side is Serafim, known for his absurd stories in which unusual characters find themselves in at least caricatured and unpredictable situations. All with a lot of satire.

After a short break during the week, the Comedy Festival returns on August 20th with Gilmario Vemba and Daniel Carapeto. After the Angolan comedy group Os Tuneza, Gilmario Vemba decided to pursue a solo career and traveled between Portugal and Angola. He has over a million followers on Instagram. We are currently also seeing him on TVI, where he is commenting on “O Amor Happens”. Daniel Carapeto, an aspiring comedian who has toured the country with the Roda Bota Fora group, is now bringing us an individual project, “Tragédia”.

Hugo Sousa and Joel Ricardo Santos are the duo that will perform on August 21st. Hugo Sousa is a comedian and actor who already had his own series on SIC Radical “A Vida do Sousa”. He started his career in 2003 and got a big boost with his participation in “Levanta-te e Ri” from SIC. Joel Ricardo Santos, singer since the age of six, brings a new comedy format with him, which is promoted by his vein for music. We can count on humorous songs during the show.

On the 27th, the comedy is back in TEMPO with Bruno Aleixo and his “Unauthorized Biography”, where the journalist Pedro Jorge (the magnate’s biographer) teams up with João Filipe (an ex-employee) and reveals all his rottenness. The show introduces us to the life of Bruno Aleixo, with testimonials from family, friends and even enemies.

On August 28, the Humor.PTM Festival ends with the Young Conservative of Right’s “Cultural Supremacist” show, a comedy set that combines humor with politics and culture.

Tickets for all sessions have a unit price of € 10 and are available online and at the TEMPO box office, which is open Tuesday to Saturday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can also buy tickets on the evenings of the show and even in the usual places that conform to the BOL, namely Fnac, Words, CTT, Youth Hostels, El Corte Inglês, Shops Note! and Serveasy network.

For more information, see the Portimão Municipal Theater website.

This is the poster for the event.