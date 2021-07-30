Portimão hosts a music festival with Toy, Miguel Araújo and João Pedro Pais

The band Resistencia and the fado singer Gisela João will also perform, tickets cost only € 1.

Toys are one of the highlights of the event.

The Algarve’s summer nights call for good music, outdoors, and entertainment. The Sardinha em Concertos festival brings all of this together for five nights with various national artists in the Portimão river basin with the Arade River as a backdrop.

The festival starts on August 4th. Tonight the music will be played by the band Resistencia, made up of Alexandre Frazão (drums), Fernando Cunha (vocals and 12-string guitar), Fernando Júdice (bass), José Salgueiro (percussions), Mário Delgado (guitar), Miguel Ângelo ( Voice), Pedro Jóia (classical guitar), Olavo Bilac (vocals) and Tim (vocals and guitar). The group recently released a live album at Altice Arena, celebrating their 25th birthday. This performance was accompanied by Raquel Tavares and António Zambujo.

The following evening the concert will be given by Toy, one of the greatest artists in Portuguese pop music, who has hits like “Coração Não Tem Age (Vou Beijar)”, “És Tão Sensual” and even a theme alluding to time: “Summer and Love (beer in the freezer) ”.

The beginning of the weekend is in the hands of João Pedro Pais, who takes the stage on the night of August 6th. In a career spanning two decades, he brought us closer to topics such as “Lie” and “Ninguém é de Nobody”. Songs from his new album “Confidências (De um Homem Vulgar)” await us at the concert in Portimão.

On Saturday, August 7th, Gisela João will take the stage. This spring the artist released her most intimate album to date – “AuRora” – with most of her signature songs, but in collaboration with several names such as Capicua and António Zambujo.

The festival closes on August 8th with Miguel Araújo, a musician who not only writes his songs, but also composes for many other artists, including António Zambujo, Raquel Tavares, Ana Moura, Carminho and Ana Bacalhau many others.

All concerts start at 9 p.m. and have a symbolic entry price of just € 1. Tickets are available from BOL on Friday 30 July and can also be purchased from TEMPO (Portimão Municipal Theater and Portimão Museum).

Five artists will perform for five nights.