Portable Ultrasound Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

Global Portable Ultrasound Market, By Device Type (Handheld Ultrasound Device, Mobile Ultrasound Device), Application (Cardiovascular, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gastric, Musculoskeletal, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The portable ultrasound market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6,660.47 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The portable ultrasound market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to portable ultrasound market.

The major players covered in the portable ultrasound market report are FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi Ltd., FUKUDA DENSHI, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Analogic Corporation, ESAOTE SPA., EDAN Instruments, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare, Hologic Inc., ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd, Carestream Health, and Daxsonics Ultrasound Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Ultrasound is a type of an imaging method which uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures within the body. It is also used to diagnose any swelling, infection, or any cause of pain in the internal organs of the body. Portable ultrasounds have all the devices such as image processors, analyzers and generators and image display all condensed into a single small unit which weighs way less than the conventional ultrasound.

The rapid rise in the prevalence of target diseases is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of portable ultrasound market. In addition, the increase in the global geriatric population, better health care infrastructure, rise in disposable incomes and improvement in patient convenience are also anticipated to push the growth in the global portable ultrasound market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise, the instant diagnosis and not requiring any special dedicated space are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the real-time imaging and patient involvement is also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the portable ultrasound market.

The reduction in the prices of ultrasound devices and development, rise in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures and rapid technological advancements are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the portable ultrasound market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the unfavorable healthcare reforms, high costs of the portable ultrasound systems and rise in end-user preference for refurbished equipment are estimated to limit the growth of the portable ultrasound market, whereas, the lack of dedicated training programs can challenge the growth of the portable ultrasound market.

This portable ultrasound market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The portable ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of device type, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The device type segment of the portable ultrasound market is segmented into handheld ultrasound device and mobile ultrasound device.

On the basis of application, the portable ultrasound market is segmented into cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecology, gastric, musculoskeletal and others.

On the basis of end users, the portable ultrasound market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers and others.

The portable ultrasound market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, device type, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the portable ultrasound market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the portable ultrasound market owing to the better healthcare infrastructure, rise in government initiatives and support for technological advancements and ease of reimbursement. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the improving health care infrastructure, high disposable incomes and rise in public growing awareness levels.

The country section of the portable ultrasound market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The portable ultrasound market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for portable ultrasound market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the portable ultrasound market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

