Portable Speakers Market Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook: Apple Inc., SONY INDIA., Bose Corporation, SAMSUNG

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Apple Inc., SONY INDIA., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Bose Corporation, SAMSUNG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Audio-Technica U.S., Inc., Skullcandy, Inc., GN Audio A/S, Harman International Industries, Incorporated., HIFIMAN Corporation, Audio-Technica, Hooke Audio., LG Electronics., Motorola Mobility LLC., Bowers & Wilkins, among other domestic and global players.

Portable speakers market will reach at a growth rate of 11.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Less consumption of power by speakers integrated with bluetooth feature is also driving the growth of the portable speakers market.

Speakers are audio devices having internal amplifiers, which helps to increase the volume of sound. As these devices receive audio input and produce audio output in form of sound waves. Portable speakers are audio speakers which work on batteries and can be easily carried by user, as they are wire and wireless. Portable Bluetooth speakers are speakers with Bluetooth wireless connectivity and can be paired with some other device such as mobiles and computer.

Rising requirement of mobility, development in global population, increasing demand for infotainment offerings and improved technologies are some growth factors of the market. Speaker’s models are integrated with AA batteries which consumes less power, as lower consumption of power indicates that less damage is put on a battery. Development of rising user awareness, wireless technology and increasing penetration of handset has driven the growth of Bluetooth audio devices. These gadgets are used in automobile segment because they offer drivers of the car as an alternative to play music and take calls at the same time. As these factors drive the growth and create growth opportunity for the portable speakers market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Conducts Overall PORTABLE SPEAKERS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Technology (AC Only, DC Only, AC/DC, Wireless Charging),

Application (Offices, Retail, Educational Institutions, Leisure, Other),

Distribution Chanel (Online, Offline),

End User (Residential, Commercial)

The countries covered in the portable speakers market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

