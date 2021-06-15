Portable Speakers Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | HMDX, JBL, Logitech

This report properly guides new entrants as well as established players to make a difference in the global Portable Speakers market. It is just the right resource for any player looking to plan new strategies.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Portable Speakers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Speakers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Speakers report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Speakers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Speakers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Speakers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Speakers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Speakers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Speakers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Speakers Market Research Report: , HMDX, JBL, Logitech, Sony, Bose, Philips, Samsung, ILive, ION, Beats by Dr. Dre, Fugoo, Harman Kardon

Global Portable Speakers Market Segmentation by Product Active Speaker

Passive Speaker

Global Portable Speakers Market Segmentation by Application: Indoor Use

Outdoor Use

The Portable Speakers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Speakers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Speakers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Speakers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Portable Speakers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Speakers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Speakers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Speakers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Speakers Market Overview

1.1 Portable Speakers Product Overview

1.2 Portable Speakers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Active Speaker

1.2.2 Passive Speaker

1.3 Global Portable Speakers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Speakers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Speakers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Portable Speakers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Speakers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Speakers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Speakers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Speakers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Speakers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Speakers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Speakers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Speakers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Speakers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Speakers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Portable Speakers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Speakers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Speakers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Speakers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Speakers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Portable Speakers by Application

4.1 Portable Speakers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Indoor Use

4.1.2 Outdoor Use

4.2 Global Portable Speakers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Speakers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Speakers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Portable Speakers by Country

5.1 North America Portable Speakers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Portable Speakers by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Speakers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Portable Speakers by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Speakers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Speakers Business

10.1 HMDX

10.1.1 HMDX Corporation Information

10.1.2 HMDX Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 HMDX Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 HMDX Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.1.5 HMDX Recent Development

10.2 JBL

10.2.1 JBL Corporation Information

10.2.2 JBL Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 JBL Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 HMDX Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.2.5 JBL Recent Development

10.3 Logitech

10.3.1 Logitech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Logitech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Logitech Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Logitech Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.3.5 Logitech Recent Development

10.4 Sony

10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sony Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sony Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.4.5 Sony Recent Development

10.5 Bose

10.5.1 Bose Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bose Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bose Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bose Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.5.5 Bose Recent Development

10.6 Philips

10.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.6.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Philips Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Philips Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.6.5 Philips Recent Development

10.7 Samsung

10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Samsung Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Samsung Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.8 ILive

10.8.1 ILive Corporation Information

10.8.2 ILive Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ILive Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ILive Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.8.5 ILive Recent Development

10.9 ION

10.9.1 ION Corporation Information

10.9.2 ION Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ION Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ION Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.9.5 ION Recent Development

10.10 Beats by Dr. Dre

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Speakers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Beats by Dr. Dre Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Beats by Dr. Dre Recent Development

10.11 Fugoo

10.11.1 Fugoo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fugoo Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fugoo Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fugoo Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.11.5 Fugoo Recent Development

10.12 Harman Kardon

10.12.1 Harman Kardon Corporation Information

10.12.2 Harman Kardon Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Harman Kardon Portable Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Harman Kardon Portable Speakers Products Offered

10.12.5 Harman Kardon Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Speakers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Speakers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Speakers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Speakers Distributors

12.3 Portable Speakers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

