Portable Projector Market New Era Of Industry and Forecast 2020-2030

Portable projectors refers to small hardware devices designed to project contents on any type of surface from a smartphone, camera, notebook or memory device for viewing contents or presentations. These are wireless technological equipments that can be carried outdoors with ease. These projectors comes with convenient USB, HDMI, MHL ports etc and are inbuilt in different devices. These can be connected to the internet and have the capability to store relevant data due to the presence of memory devices in it. These are widely used in automotive, healthcare, aerospace, defense, gaming, retailing, educational and electronic sectors to project some information regarding a particular subject on any type of surface. Manufacturers are preferring these portable projectors in comparison to other projectors as these offers bright and clear images to the users.

The investment in this market is rising throughout the world due to its wide applications in business as well as educational institutions. It provides colorful and bright image quality, is easy to carry, hassle free, more practical and offers high storage .

The market is exhibiting high growth potential globally and is anticipated to witness substantial rise in its market progress along with a steady CAGR on account of rising digitalisation as well as growing adoption of highly automated technologies.

Key Growth Factors:

Rising demands for consumer electronics is providing ample opportunities for the market growth of these portable projectors. These are easy to carry and provides high storage and brightness to the users creating significant attraction among them.

Consumers nowadays are opting for latest and automated technologies. Portable projector is a highly advanced technology designed to create an ease for the customers. This factor that the customers prefer updated technologies is surging the growth globally.

Growing demands from various business organisations and

educational institutions for training, guiding and presentation purposes is contributing to boost the market progress.

The growing need to assist the armed forces with 3D projection of real-time location of enemy deployments, bunker locations, plot charts of land based enemies in defense sectors is creating high demands for portable projectors globally. These projectors when connected with devices like HUDs can assist military and defense authorities for safety and protection purposes.

Key Restraints:

Flat panel displays are acting as a substitute for these portable projectors. The use of flat panel displays is increasing creating a potential challenge for the progress of this market.

Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the progress of this market globally due to restrictions imposed in import-export activities, shut-down of production units and transport barriers. The small-scale manufacturers are going through acute financial crisis leading to further decline in the market growth.

High cost and limited features of portable projectors are expected to possibly hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The market for portable projectors faced strong decline in its growth due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has negatively influenced the operations of manufacturing companies by disrupting their production and distribution creating high losses for market players. The financial as well as market position of several manufacturers in this market got destroyed. The financial crisis are leading to reduction in the adoption of these technologies. The lifting of lockdown is slowly improving import-export activities, transportations, sales and profitability adding little progress for the market growth of these projectors everyday. The market players are adopting several tactics to operate in current restrictive environment. As per analysts, the market for portable projectors will flourish through 2030 leading to steady rise in its growth rate despite the pandemic.

Region-Wise Forecast:

North America is experiencing tremendous growth in this market due to rising demands for electronic gadgets from Canada, U.S. and Mexico and is predicted to dominate the global market for portable projectors. United States and Canada are making investments in this market as these regions possess huge market for consumer electronics leading to high growth rates in that region. Presence of leading players in the United States is contributing to the rising market progress. These leading players are investing in latest technologies to provide highly automated products to the users. Educational sector in Canada is preferring all unique ways to educate the students in their schools, colleges and universities for teaching and presentation purposes which is creating high growth opportunities for the market vendors to extend their customer base and market positions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to achieve steady CAGR through 2030 with remarkable progress in this market making it the second largest market leader after North America. The growing focus on the adoption of latest technologies in India is creating demands for portable projectors. Healthcare, industrial and educational sectors in India and China are significantly improving the progress by making investments in this market. Smart watch manufacturing companies are integrating these portable projectors with smart watches to turn wearers arm into a smart phone sized touch screen. Further, the rising disposable income and growing demands for consumer electronics is boosting the progress in Asia Pacific.

Europe on the other hand is facing high demands from Germany and Italy leading to fastest growing CAGR throughout the world. The rising integration of portable projectors with smartphones is surging the progress in Germany. Consumers are preffering these portable projectors as they are easy to carry and have high storage capacity. The media and entertainment sectors are adopting this technology for gaming and other purposes. The market is estimated to rise formidably through 2030 owing to rising demands from industrial, entertainment and aerospace sectors.

Furthermore, the rise in the popularity of home based portable projection screens among the users is boosting the growth in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Growing demands from automotive, banking, aeerospace and healthcare sectors is favouring growth in Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Tripod

Floor standing screen

Pico

Table top

Inflatable

By Technology:

DLP (Digital Light Processing )

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LCoS ( Liquid Crystal on Silicon)

By Lumen:

Below 500 Lumens

Between 500 to 3000 Lumens

Above 3000 Lumens

By Dimension:

2D

3D

By Product :

Embedded

Non-embedded

USB

By Compatibility:

Laptop

Smartphones

Digital Camera

Portable Media Players

Others

By Application:

Aerospace

Defense

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The market for portable projectors is highly fragmented. Some of the prominent vendors in this market are Sony Corporation, Philips NV, Koninklijke Corporation, LG Electronics Incorporation, Epson Incorporation, Canon, Dell, HP, Acer, Kodak Limited, Panasonic, Asus Corporation, Vivitek Corporation, Optoma Corporation, Texas Instruments, Casio, Xiaomi, Ricoh, Infocus, Nec Group Limited, BenQ Corporation, Aaxa Technologies, Anker Corporation, Vankyo Company, Hotack Corporation, Magnasonic Technologies Limited, Miroir Corporation, Celluon Incorporation, Syndiant Company, Aiptek International, St Microelectronics NV, ZTE Corporation, Coretronic Corporation, Lemoptix Sa Corporation etc.

The industrial players in this market are implementing various strategies such as new product launches, product upgradations, expansions, partnership agreements, joint ventures as well as collaborations with other corporations to combat the rising competition and extend customer base. The establishment of research and development institutes along with adoption of latest technologies is on key focus of manufacturers. For instance, Philips introduced a new portable projector having a brightness of 170 Lumens and capability of projecting images diagonally up to 120 inches.The product is compatible with android, windows operating system as well as iOS enabling users to share the contents. In addition to Philips, Epson Corporation expanded its product line with the addition of three streaming laser projectors namely Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300, Epson WEpiqVision Mini EF12 and Mini EF11 for providing an epic viewing experience to the users in streaming and gaming. The introduction of these products has extended the customer base and market presence of the company. Further, Canon launched pocket sized Rayo S1 projector allowing business professionals as well as customers to mirror their smarphones, project photos, documents, videos etc resulting in improving market image and position.

