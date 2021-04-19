Portable Oxygen Generator Market Soaring CAGR +11% by 2028| OxygenToGo, Portable Oxygen Solutions, Inogen, Advanced Aeromedical, Exar, Elanra Medical Devices, Philips

The Portable Oxygen Generator Market is expected to reach USD 346.8 million, growing at a CAGR of +11% by 2028.

An oxygen concentrator takes regular air and purifies it to 90-95% oxygen. To do this, the concentrator uses a compressor that moves air into sieve bed filters to remove the nitrogen. It then distributes the purified oxygen through hoses inserted into the nostrils. The nitrogen is later released back into the air.

The G3 is one of the quietest portable oxygen concentrators available, but this efficient device has a lot more going for it. The G3 also always puts your health first with audible alerts in case of a power outage, no breath detected alarms, and oxygen purity checks.

Most portable oxygen concentrators, however, will last for around 4 to 7 years or more, depending on how often it was used and how well it was maintained.

Top Key Players:

OxygenToGo, Portable Oxygen Solutions, Inogen, Advanced Aeromedical, Inc., Exar, Elanra Medical Devices, Philips and others.

Market segmentation

Market Segmentation by Types

Continuous Flow

Pulse Dose

Others

Market Segmentation by End Users

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

