Portable Mini Fridge Market || keyplayers Dometic Group, Evakool, Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd., Haier Group

The report “Portable Mini Fridge Market,By Type (Compressor Portable Fridge, Absorption Portable Fridge, and Thermoelectric Portable Fridge), By application (Automotive, Ship, Office, Home), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- Global Forecast to 2029”. The portable mini fridge market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.7 billion in 2018 to US$ 5.6 billion by 2028. The global portable mini fridge market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of outdoor activities such as picnic, travelling, hiking, camping, and different sports overall the globe is expected to drive the portable mini fridge market.

Further, portable mini fridges are power efficient as compared to mini fridge and standard fridge, which can be recharged within short span of time and function for around six to eight hours. The features such as digital temperature sensing, compact, integrated thermometer readings; convenient transport is also expected to propel the portable mini fridge market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global portable mini fridge market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

· By type the global portable mini fridge market is segmented into compressor portable fridge, absorption portable fridge, and thermoelectric portable fridge, where the compressor portable fridge segment accounted for highest revenue share among the type segment.

· By application the global portable mini fridge market is segmented into automotive, ship, office, and home. The automotive segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period among the application segment.

· By region, North America global portable mini fridge market accounted for major revenue share of the global portable mini fridges market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

The prominent player operating in the global portable mini fridge market includes ARB Corporation Limited, Dometic Group, Evakool, Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd., Haier Group, Newell Brands, Living Direct, Inc., Whynter LLC, IndelB, DP Refrigeration, FridgeFreeze Inc., Gourmia, MCA Corporation, and Felix Storch, Inc.

