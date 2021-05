Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market with Covid 19 Analysis and Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2021-2028

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market that are derived from SWOT analysis and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market

The Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market is expected to reach USD 31.49 billion by 2025, from USD 12.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Segmentation

By End Users (Hospitals, Nursing homes, Physician offices, Homecare patient, Others).

Equipment (Respiratory Products, Heart monitors, Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure monitors, Medical Imaging, Others)

Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global portable medical electronic devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All medical device covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global portable medical electronic devices market are

Abbott Laboratories,

CareFusion Corporation,

Covidien,

GE Healthcare,

Medtronic Inc.,

Panasonic Corp.,

Philips Healthcare,

Roche Diagnostics,

Siemens Healthcare,

Sonova Holding AG,

Braun Melsungen,

Bayer Healthcare,

Contec Medical,

GN Resound,

Mindray,

Nipro Diagnostics,

ArjoHuntleigh,

Invacare Corporation,

Sunrise Medical,

Stryker Corporation,

Hill Rom Inc. Drive Medical,

Carex Health Brands,

GF Health Products Inc,

Dickinson and Company,

Smith & Nephew plc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, US FDA approved Abilify MyCite, a new combination of the Abilify drug that treats schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression with a sensor. This is the first digital pill to be approved by the US FDA.

Market Segmentation:

The global portable medical electronic devices market is segmented based on end users, equipment, geographical segments.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into

On the basis of equipment market is classified into respiratory products, heart monitors, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitors, medical imaging, others.

Based on geography, the portable medical electronic market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for diagnostics in remote areas of the world where a significant population continues to reside.

Increasing number of emergency medical services such as ambulances and helicopters that are required to be well equipped, military medicine for on-field applications and aging population.

Increase in technological advancement.

The growth of global market for portable medical electronic devices is restrain due to security concerns in the device, and connectivity problems.

