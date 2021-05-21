Portable Humidifiers Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Demand for Portable Humidifiers market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4776

While COVID-19 has been detrimental to multiple industries, the effect of the pandemic is expected to be minimal on the portable humidifiers market. Some disruptions in the supply chain are expected due to plummeting sales and logistical anomalies. The first three quarters of 2020 are expected to register a shortfall in sales volume, with anticipated recovery in the last quarter. Regulatory decisions supporting partial easing of industrial lockdowns are expected to restore sales of portable humidifiers. Portable humidifiers market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 and are set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Portable Humidifiers Market Application Insights:

Commercial applications of portable humidifiers account for nearly 40% of the market. Portable humidifier water bottles are seen to soar on popularity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantial increase on their spending in corporate offices, educational institutions and hospital clinics is anticipated post pandemic and this will contribute to market growth. Clinical usage, corporate usage and portable humidifiers for cars is expected to contribute to high demand growth in commercial applications. Commercial applications are expected to gain the share lost by residential applications over the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4776

In the present scenario, North America and Europe dominate the portable humidifiers market. Portable humidifier masks are gaining immense traction in the markets of North America and Europe amidst soaring infection rates and fatalities. East Asia and South Asia are expected to show prominent growth during the forecast period. Low penetration of established players in domestic markets is hindering the sales of portable humidifiers with nation-wide lockdowns. Expansion of established players’ market footprint in these foreign markets is expected to be beneficial to the market’s growth.

Portable Humidifiers Market Manufacturers to Move towards Consolidation

The portable humidifiers market is fragmented with top players accounting for one third of the revenue share in the market. Rapid expansion of the top players in foreign markets is expected to increase consolidation within the market. Key players in the market like Honeywell International, Inc, Proctor and Gamble, and Condair Group have been expanding their reach globally for greater hegemony in the market.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Disposable Gloves Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/disposable-gloves-market

Glass Tableware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/glass-tableware-market

Menopause Wellness Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

The Portable Humidifiers market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Portable Humidifiers market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4776

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com