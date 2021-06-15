Portable Gas Detectors Market | How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

The research and analysis conducted in Portable Gas Detectors Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Portable Gas Detectors industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Portable Gas Detectors Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global portable gas detectors market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2349.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of various initiatives and regulations presented by the authorities/government to provide safe working conditions in various industries.

Portable gas detectors are industrial equipments that are used in the detection, tracking and monitoring of toxic, combustible and other different varieties of gases in the surrounding environment of these instruments. These instruments are mobile and therefore can be used for detection in different circumstances. These can even be worn by an individual helping them be informed regarding their environment and any presence of different gases.

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in demand for better connected and technologically effective detection instruments; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in demand for detection equipments and instruments to ensure safe working conditions is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Overall increase in the growth of applicable industries is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Various innovations and strategic expansion of presence of the market players is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of competition between market players resulting in low profit margins; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Reduction in investments incurred in the market due to the low levels of profit margins is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of changing sensors of these instruments frequently resulting in higher overall costs of the product is expected to restrict the adoption of these devices; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Portable Gas Detectors Market

By Product Type

Wearable

Non-Wearable (Sniffer)

By Gas Type

Combustible

Oxygen

Toxic Ammonia Carbon Chlorine Others



By Technology Type

Electrochemical

Semiconductors

Catalytic

Infrared

Ultrasonic

By Application

Single Gas

Multiple Gas

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building/Construction

Manufacturing

Wastewater Treatment

Fire Services

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others Utilities General Industry



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that they had entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 3M’s gas and flame detection business operations for USD 230 million. The business operations include various brands and product offerings ranging from fixed & portable detection instruments that are applied in a number of industrial verticals. This acquisition is expected to be finalised by second half of 2019 and will significantly improve the profit earning capabilities of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

In May 2018, Honeywell International announced the launch of a portable gas detector with Bluetooth connectivity which will ensure that the wearer of the detector is safe in confined, dangerous spaces. The product termed as “Honeywell BW Ultra” has the capability of detecting five different types of gases providing this information to the safety manager for collection and tracking of this information. This detector is significantly easy to operate and configure due to it being equipped with Honeywell’s “TouchConnect” technology

Competitive Analysis

Global portable gas detectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of portable gas detectors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global portable gas detectors market are Honeywell International; MSA; RIKEN KEIKI Co., Ltd.; Industrial Scientific; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Halma plc; Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation; Mil-Ram Technology, Inc.; Trolex Ltd; Emerson Electric Co.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Active Environmental Solutions; The Linde Group; Environmental Sensors Co.; TycoFIS; 3M; FPI; Wuhan Tianhong Instruments Co., Ltd. and Beijing SDL Technology Co., Ltd. among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Portable Gas Detectors report.

Major Highlights of Portable Gas Detectors market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Portable Gas Detectors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Portable Gas Detectors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Portable Gas Detectors market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

