Portable Gas Detection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Overview

Portable gas detectors are handheld small gas detectors that can be used in systems where fixed gas detectors cannot be installed. These detectors are available in both wearable and non-wearable options. Such gas detectors inform people regarding a potential gas leakage by sending alerts. It also sends signals for unknown gas hazards like oxygen deficiency, leakages of toxic gases, combustible gases and hence aids in employee’s safety. The product can be operated with a battery and even have a connectivity option for wireless networks. There are some special kinds of sensors fitted in them like a catalytic bead, electrochemical sensors, infrared, photoionization, holographic, and ultrasonic sensors.

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Growth Factors

The global portable gas detection market is majorly driven by the growing demand for technologically advanced sensors used in gas detectors with reduced work redundancy, enhanced performance, and increased reliability. However, portability is an important key factor for the growing preference of people. Strict government rules and regulations regarding product usage for ensuring employee safety is significantly boosting the growth of the global portable gas detection market. The increasing investments for developing advanced portable devices are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid proliferation of the mining and construction sector is supporting the global portable gas detection market as the mining and oil & gas industry need efficient and portable gas detection devices to detect the presence of gas at sites. Refining activities include several danger zone activities like lubricating wax, oil, and other fuel products that pose a serious health hazard to laborers. Hence use of these portable gas detectors is essential. The growing research and development activities to improve the efficiency of these detectors are also expanding the market. The significant spike in the popularity of these devices in residential and commercial sectors for detecting natural gases is bolstering the growth of the global portable gas detection market. The growing number of natural gas stations in the cities is fueling the demand for these detectors. Natural gas is not among the toxic gases but they are highly combustible and hence can lead to accidents.

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Segmentation

The global portable gas detection market can be segmented into technology, applications, offering, end-user industry, type, gas, and region.

By technology, the market can be segmented into cellular technology, license-free ISM band, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others.

By offering, the market can be segmented into services, software, and hardware.

By applications, the market can be segmented into environmental safety, national safety & military security, and industrial safety. The industrial safety segment accounts for the largest share in the global portable gas detection market owing to the growing concern for employee’s safety. Industrial gases and chemicals are more prone to leak and hence they are widely used in industrial sectors.

By end-use industry, the market can be segmented into discrete manufacturing industries, government & military, commercial buildings & public facilities, water & wastewater treatment plants, mining & metals, utilities & power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, and others. The oil & gas sector dominates the market due to the high need for gas detection in fracking, fence line monitoring, and many others.

By type, the market can be segmented into non-wearable gas detectors and wearable gas detectors.

By gas, the market can be segmented into toxic, oxygen, and combustible.

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global portable gas detection market owing to the growing need for the safety and security of the workers. The increasing efforts by the organizations to avoid industrial accidents further boost the regional market.

Europe is also an emerging region in the global market due to the growing construction and mining activities in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly with high CAGR during the forecast period due to growing technological advancements in the region.

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant layers in the global portable gas detection market are MSA, Gastronics, Crowcon Detection Instruments Limited, Onebee, Active Environmental Solutions, Bacharach, Mine Safety Appliances Company, GDS Corp, Halma Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Ambetronics Engineering, Wuhan Tianhong Instruments Co., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Emerson Electric, General Electric Co., Tek Tronics, Otis Instruments, Mil-Ram Technology, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Artest Technologies, Pem-tech, Sensidyne, United Electric Control, Siemens, Trolex Ltd., Riken Keiki Co., Ltd., Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection, Agilent Technologies, MSA Safety, Beijing SDL Technology Co., Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, DRÄGERWERK, and Honeywell International.

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



