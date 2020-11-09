Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Marvelous Growth Insights 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- ABB, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., SRI Instruments

Portable Gas Chromatograph Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this industry analysis report. This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Portable Gas Chromatograph industry. Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD0 1.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of portable gas chromatograph and rising levels of adoption of the product.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

ABB, Agilent Technologies, Elster Group GmbH, Emersion Electric Co., PerkinElmer , SRI Instruments, Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software & Technology,Pollution Srl, Ellutia, Defiant Technologies, ECO PHYSICS AG, Eutech Scientific Services, , AMETEK., Reaction Analytics , Restek Corporation, Bruker, Owlstone , ASAP Analytical and many more.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Portable gas chromatographer is used to separate and make analysis of substances that are able to vaporize below the temperature of 300 0C. This kind of portable device is mostly used in field operations. There is a growing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil & gas, food & agriculture and environmental biosciences industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in near future.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the therapeutic applications of portable gas chromatograph

Increasing investments by the governmental bodies

Low maintenance costs and manufacturing costs

Market Restraints:

Costly setup and lack in expertise

Strict rules and regulations by different governments

Segmentation: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

By Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Auto samplers

Others

By Accessories & Consumables:

Columns

Column Accessories

Auto sampler Accessories

Flow Management Accessories

Mobile-phase Accessories

Pressure Regulators

Others

By End-User Industries:

Oil & Gas

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Biosciences

Others

