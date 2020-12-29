Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Production, Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis- MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Amerex Corporation

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Portable Fire Extinguisher Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Amerex Corporation, Britannia Fire Ltd., Johnson Controls., Kidde-Fenwal Inc., Ceasefire Industries Limited, Jockel, Fike Corporation, Flamestop Australia Pty Ltd., Kanex, SAFEGUARD INDUSTRIES, Safex Fire., Vintex Fire Protection Pvt Ltd, Guards India, VINTEX FIRE PROTECTION (P) LTD, SAFEPRO FIRE, Mamta Engineering, GRAP FIRE INDUSTRIES, Jyoti Fire Services, FIRE SAFETY DEVICES PVT. LTD. among others.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: Segment Analysis

By Agent Type (Chemical & Powder Based, Water &Foam Based, CO2 Based, Metal Based, Others),

Fire Type (Class A, B and C, Class A and A&B, Class B&C or B, Class D, Others),

End- User (Residential, Commercial, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Unique structure of the report

Global portable fire extinguisher market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and rising demand for portable fire extinguishers are the factors for the growth of this market.

A portable fire extinguisher is a container or device which has the ability of being easily moved and containing or producing any fluid, powder or gas that may be used to extinguish fire. If used properly they have the ability to save lives and decrease the chances of damage. They are usually used as first-attack fire combat units and should only be used in the early phases of fire before the fire reaches a phase beyond the extinguisher’s ability. The common components of portable fire extinguisher are a valve, propellent, a directional nozzle, a storage vessel and an extinguishing agent.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Carriage cars carrying flammable and hazardous substances are required by law to carry mobile fire extinguishers; this factor will also accelerate the market growth

Rising number of transportation vehicle will also drive the market growth

The requirement to be refilled after use will also restrain the market growth

A portable fire extinguisher, when used even partially, is useless for all subsequent fire scenarios; will also hamper the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2019, AI Fire announced the acquisition of Allstate Fire Equipment Boston. This acquisition will help the Boston to be the New England fire and life-safety service provider. Through this acquisition Impact Fire extends its geographical presence and introduces a skilled team of fire protection experts to Allstate’s loyal client base in order to become a full service provider

In March 2017, FSG announced the launch of their JE050 fire extinguishers which has the most advanced portable fire extinguisher technology. This is designed using Nano Particulate Technology. This is appropriate for all fire kinds and is 70-80% lower than its rivals. For those doing hazardous work, it can be performed on a holster, so perfect for a busy workforce under dangerous circumstances

