Portable Blenders Market Report 2021: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global portable blenders market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A portable blender is a small handheld kitchen appliance used for blending and mixing various liquids and solid substances. These blenders require a motor and rechargeable batteries to operate, which can be charged through the USB ports of mobile chargers, vehicle chargers, laptops, or computers. Portable blenders are manufactured by using plastic, glass, or steel and are available in various sizes. As compared to traditional blenders, portable blenders can be used on-the-go, are more convenient, economical, and do not require a mains power supply.

Market Trends

Changing consumer dietary preferences, hectic work schedules, and increasing demand for portable kitchen appliances are primarily driving the market for portable blenders. With growing consumer health consciousness, there is a rising demand for portable blenders for preparing juices, shakes, smoothies, etc. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of co-living trends with shared kitchen spaces has positively influenced the adoption of personal portable blenders that take up minimal space. In the coming years, the emergence of innovative product variants, including remote sensors, pressure regulators, digital display, etc., will continue to drive the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bella Housewares

BlendJet Inc

Blendtec

Cuisinarts (Conair Corporation)

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc (Nacco Industries Inc.) ( NYSE: HBB )

) Kacsoo

NutriBullet LLC

Richino

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of material, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Glass

Steel

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

